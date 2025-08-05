Hunter Biden says he's started new job with California nonprofit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunter Biden revealed he started a new job working with a nonprofit homeless prevention and tenants' rights group in southern Los Angeles.

The former president’s son made the announcement during an interview with "Channel 5" podcaster Andrew Callaghan, which was posted to YouTube on Tuesday.

"I just think there is such an opportunity to be of service right now – and not in, you know, some kind of melodramatic way – but I just, a lot of people that are, you know, getting the s--- beat out of them out there, right here in LA. And there is enormous opportunity for just normal people to do kind of heroic things," Biden said.

"I’m working with a group now called BASTA, the homeless prevention, and I just started actually as director of development for BASTA, which is the leading homeless prevention and tenants' rights group in southern Los Angeles," Biden added.

Biden told Callaghan that the organization protects people "from eviction, and we are the only group – at least in southern California – that represents undocumented and so we don’t take any federal money."

"It’s not just El Salvadorean immigrants, it’s Ukrainian immigrants that came here under duress from what is going on in Ukraine and find it really hard to find work because of the fear of employers. that they are going to disrupt their business because of ICE raids and things like that," the president’s son also said.

"Then they lose their income, and almost all of these people are families and children. And if you can keep someone in their apartment or their home you obviously also [are] keeping somebody off the street and homelessness. And what you find is that when a child becomes homeless, the road back to any chance of normalcy just becomes exponentially harder and harder."

BASTA, on its website, said it was founded in 2005 and has now become the "most comprehensive tenant rights organization in Southern California."

"We have more than 15 attorneys and 10 staff across four full-service offices, serving virtually every need of the tenant community (legal or otherwise)," the nonprofit said.

"BASTA pioneered the strategy of bringing all eviction defense cases to jury trial, which is a right under California’s constitution. Rather than having cases decided by a single judge, cases are decided by members of the community — including many tenants. The strategy works. BASTA has won more jury trials in eviction cases than all of the other organizations in Southern California combined," the organization added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to BASTA for comment.