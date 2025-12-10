Expand / Collapse search
Judge blocks Trump National Guard deployment in Los Angeles

The order is a blow to Trump, who ordered thousands of federalized National Guard troops to the Los Angeles in June

Breanne Deppisch By Breanne Deppisch Fox News
A federal judge on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles and ordered them returned to the control of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. 

The order, handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Charles Breyer, is a blow to the Trump administration. It comes after the president in June deployed thousands of federalized National Guard troops to the city in response to a wave of immigration protests. 

Breyer had issued a temporary restraining order earlier this year seeking to block Trump's National Guard deployment from immediately taking effect, though the order was quickly stayed by the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Breanne Deppisch is a national politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the Trump administration, with a focus on the Justice Department, FBI and other national news. She previously covered national politics at the Washington Examiner and The Washington Post, with additional bylines in Politico Magazine, the Colorado Gazette and others. You can send tips to Breanne at Breanne.Deppisch@fox.com, or follow her on X at @breanne_dep.

