Judge blocks Trump National Guard deployment in Los Angeles

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles and ordered them returned to the control of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The order, handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Charles Breyer, is a blow to the Trump administration. It comes after the president in June deployed thousands of federalized National Guard troops to the city in response to a wave of immigration protests.

Breyer had issued a temporary restraining order earlier this year seeking to block Trump's National Guard deployment from immediately taking effect, though the order was quickly stayed by the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.