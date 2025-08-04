Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Zohran Mamdani

The Mamdani effect: Will far-left challenger top Dem incumbent mayor in Seattle's primary?

Progressive organizer Katie Wilson, compared to NYC's Zohran Mamdani, closes gap with Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell ahead of primary showdown

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
close
Anti-ICE protests erupt in Seattle Video

Anti-ICE protests erupt in Seattle

Police are seen using pepper spray and non-lethal weapons to disperse demonstrators, according to KCPQ. (Credit: KCPQ)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, a Democrat, was cruising towards re-election earlier this year in the heavily blue city in the Pacific Northwest, hoping to become Seattle's first mayor to win re-election in two decades.

However, Harrell's path to securing a second term became much steeper after longtime progressive organizer Katie Wilson jumped into the race in March.

Wilson, who political pundits have compared to New York City's Zohran Mamdani, soon became the frontrunner among the mayor's many challengers.

PROGRESSIVE CHAMPION WARREN SAYS MAMDANI ‘WALKS THE WALK’

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is hoping to become the city's first mayor in 20 years to win re-election.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell faces off against eight challengers in the city's Aug. 5, 2025 primary. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Tuesday's primary will whittle the current nine-candidate field down to two for November's general election.

"My re-election is supported by 100+ current and former elected officials, labor, as well as affordable housing, environmental, community, and transportation leaders," Harrell wrote on social media last week. "I’m proud of the broad and diverse coalition we’ve built to keep Seattle moving forward."

Harrell was elected in 2021, as Seattle was starting to recover from the COVID pandemic and the violent protests and riots that rocked the city following the murder of George Floyd.

'Summer of Chaos': Fox Nation special goes inside deep blue Seattle's cop-free CHOP zone Video

He has worked during his tenure as mayor to improve public safety, tackle homelessness and help struggling businesses recover. The mayor has highlighted the decrease in citywide crime since he took office.

However, Wilson, a transit activist and co-founder of the Transit Riders Union, has criticized Harrell, arguing that he's focused more on dismantling homeless encampments than boosting shelters. Wilson claims that Harrell, who served three terms on the city council before winning election as mayor, is part of the political status quo that has allowed the city's cost of living to skyrocket.

TOP DEM SENATOR REVEALS SOCIALIST MAMDANI IS WHAT HER PARTY SHOULD LOOK LIKE: ‘YOU BET’

Similar to democratic socialist Mamdani, who rocked the nation's political world by topping former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and nine other candidates in late June to win New York City's Democratic Party mayoral primary, Wilson is spotlighting affordability.

"Housing costs have doubled since Bruce Harrell first took office," she highlights in a social media post.

However, unlike Mamdani, Wilson does not identify as a democratic socialist.

Progressive challenge Katie Wilson in Seattle's mayoral primary has been compared to Zohran Mandain

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, seen at a news conference on July 30, 2025, rocked the nation's political world with his come-from-behind victory in late June to win the Democratic Party mayoral primary in New York City. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Wilson has stayed competitive with the incumbent mayor in the battle for campaign cash. The most recent polling in the race indicated a close contest between Harrell and Wilson, with former T-Mobile executive and 2009 mayoral candidate Joe Mallahan a very distant third. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ry Armstrong, an actor and environmental nonprofit executive director who is running a progressive campaign, and five other candidates on the ballot, barely registered in recent polling.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

More from Politics