©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Justice Department

Justice Department weighs release of Ghislaine Maxwell interview

Public demands for Epstein investigation details reached 'fever pitch' after July 7 DOJ memo

Breanne Deppisch By Breanne Deppisch , David Spunt Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Top DOJ official meets with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell Video

Top DOJ official meets with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell

Fox News correspondent David Spunt has the latest on Jeffery Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell's meeting with the Justice Department on 'Special Report.'

The Justice Department is weighing the release of the audio file and transcript of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s interview late last month with Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, senior administration officials told Fox News — the latest in a nearly month-long saga that has consumed the Trump administration and the attention of the public since early July. 

Blanche’s interviews with Ghislaine Maxwell took place over a two-day period in Florida, where she had been serving out a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida. 

The questions took place at the U.S. Attorney's office in Tallahassee.

Maxwell was transferred last week without explanation to a new, minimum-security women's federal prison camp in Texas.

COMER SUBPOENAS THE CLINTONS, TRUMP'S DOJ IN HOUSE OVERSIGHT'S EPSTEIN PROBE

Trump and Bondi

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks alongside President Donald Trump in the briefing room at the White House on June 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)  (Getty Images)

It is unclear how long the tape and transcripts from the interviews between Blanche and Maxwell are, but they do exist, Fox News has learned, and discussions are underway today involving whether — and when — to release them. 

Anything released by the Trump administration would almost certainly involve heavily redacting any identifying information of individuals named in the transcript in order to protect victims— something Attorney General Pam Bondi has stressed in public on multiple occasions.

The Justice Department declined to comment on additional specifics involving the interview or its release.

Still, the news comes as the Justice Department and FBI have struggled to quell the mounting public pressure on them to release more information related to the Epstein investigation— underscoring the story's sticking power in a fast-moving news cycle, and among Trump supporters, who have been some of the leading voices in demanding the information be released.

Ghislaine Maxwell

Maxwell was sentenced in June 2022 to 20 years in federal prison for her role in helping Jeffrey Epstein recruit, groom and abuse underage girls between 1994 and 2004.  (Getty)

This pressure reached a fever pitch on July 7, after the Justice Department said in an unsigned memo that it did not plan to release more information about the investigation. They also said there was no "client list," as had been suggested. 

In the face of mounting public protest, Tuesday's news makes clear the degree to which the Trump administration appears to be rethinking that response to the fallout.

Trump, for his part, has called for the Justice Department to release "all credible" evidence in the files. 

"We’d like to release everything, but we don’t want people to get hurt that shouldn’t be hurt, and I would assume that was why he was there," he told Newsmax late last week.

Attorney General Pam Bondi listens during Trump Cabinet meeting

President Donald Trump speaks Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting with Secretary of Housing, Eric Scott Turner, left, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, center, at the White House.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Also on Tuesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer issued multiple subpoenas related to the Epstein investigation, including subpoenaing the Justice Department for production of the "complete" Epstein files to the committee "by or before August 19," according to a letter.

The House Oversight Committee subcommittee panel also subpoenaed former government officials for depositions in the Epstein probe, including Bill and Hillary Clinton. 

The panel voted by unanimous voice vote in late July to subpoena the individuals, and held a separate vote on subpoenaing the Justice Departent. 

Fox News's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.

Breanne Deppisch is a national politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the Trump administration, with a focus on the Justice Department, FBI, and other national news. 