Fox News Politics Newsletter: Judge orders DOJ to hand over grand jury records to Comey

Judge orders DOJ to give Comey grand jury records, citing prosecutor's misconduct

A judge on Monday ordered the Department of Justice to hand over grand jury material to former FBI Director James Comey, an unusual move that the judge said was necessary because of the department's "highly unusual" activity during the secret grand jury proceedings.

Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick scolded the DOJ in the order for what he said was a glaring mishandling of evidence presented to grand jurors and possible misstatements by the case's lead prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan.

"The Court is finding that the government’s actions in this case — whether purposeful, reckless, or negligent — raise genuine issues of misconduct, are inextricably linked to the government’s grand jury presentation, and deserve to be fully explored by the defense," Fitzpatrick wrote…READ MORE.



