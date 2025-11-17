Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Judge orders DOJ to hand over grand jury records to Comey

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Trump says Mamdani meeting in the works: 'We'll work something out'

-Zeldin overhauls Biden-era water rule to end ‘weaponization’ that led ‘puddles’ to trigger pricy permits

-Rapper Nicki Minaj and U.N. ambassador join voices against Christian persecution in Nigeria

Judge orders DOJ to give Comey grand jury records, citing prosecutor's misconduct

A judge on Monday ordered the Department of Justice to hand over grand jury material to former FBI Director James Comey, an unusual move that the judge said was necessary because of the department's "highly unusual" activity during the secret grand jury proceedings.

Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick scolded the DOJ in the order for what he said was a glaring mishandling of evidence presented to grand jurors and possible misstatements by the case's lead prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan.

"The Court is finding that the government’s actions in this case — whether purposeful, reckless, or negligent — raise genuine issues of misconduct, are inextricably linked to the government’s grand jury presentation, and deserve to be fully explored by the defense," Fitzpatrick wrote…READ MORE.
 

James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill.

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his interactions with President Donald Trump and the Russia investigation on June 8, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

White House

LONGSHOT: Traders bet Supreme Court won’t back Trump on tariffs, dimming rebate hopes

CHECKS AND BALANCES: Ex-judges blast top Trump DOJ official for declaring ‘war’ on courts

Todd Blanche speaks at WH press briefing with President Donald Trump

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, joined by President Donald Trump, speaks at a press conference on recent Supreme Court rulings in the briefing room at the White House on June 27, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

World Stage

LIGHTS OUT PLOT: China’s energy siege of Taiwan could cripple US supply chains, report warns

China shows off its hypersonic missiles

A member of the People's Liberation Army stands as the maritime operations group displays YJ-19 hypersonic anti-ship missiles during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, Sept. 3, 2025.  (Tingshu Wang/Reuters)

RED DRAGON RISING: China military reaches 'war footing' with new missile silos and advanced AI warfare systems

Capitol Hill

'PUBLICITY STUNT': ‘Radical Left’ shutdown message ignites firestorm as Democrats push for federal probe

Elizabeth Warren

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, Jan. 14, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

'NO DOWNSIDES': Shutdown chaos reignites debate over privatizing US air traffic control

Across America 

PATRIOTIC CHEER: Iconic DC landmark unveils first Christmas tree as part of push to revive holiday spirit

Christmas tree on the Wharf in Washington, D.C.

The Kennedy Center announced what officials say is the cultural center's first Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 17 2025.  (Richard Perrin/AFP/Getty Images)

