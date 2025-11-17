Trump says Mamdani meeting in the works: 'We'll work something out'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump says New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will soon meet with him at the White House following his election win earlier this month.

Trump said Mamdani reached out to the White House with interest in a meeting, and the president said, "We'll work something out." White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said no date has been set for a meeting so far.

"The mayor of New York, I will say, would like to meet with us, and we'll work something out. But he would like to come to Washington and meet, and we'll work something out. We want to see everything work out well for New York," Trump told reporters as he prepared to return to Washington from Florida on Sunday.

Trump railed against Mamdani's campaign for mayor ahead of Election Day, condemning him as a "communist," and going so far as to endorse former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the final days of the race.

"Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!" Trump wrote to his followers on Election Day.

"Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!" the president asserted.

Mamdani's victory has teed up a standoff between the Big Apple and the White House, as Mamdani has vowed to curb Trump's immigration agenda at every possible turn. Trump, meanwhile, has threatened to cut off federal funding if Mamdani does not cooperate.

"If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!" Trump wrote earlier this month.

"It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad. It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win," he added.