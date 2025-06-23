Fox News Politics Newsletter: Nyet So Fast, Dmitry

Expand / Collapse search
By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

- Iran launches missile attack on US base in Qatar: Defense official

- Americans vulnerable to lone wolf threats, cyberattacks in wake of Iranian airstrikes: former FBI agent

- Trump campaign launches crusade against GOP congressman who questioned his authority to strike Iran

Trump Slams Moscow's Threat to Arm Iran with Nukes

President Donald Trump took a swipe at former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev for suggesting that other countries would step in to supply Iran with nuclear warheads in retaliation for the U.S. strikes on Saturday that targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities

"Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran? Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY. The ‘N word’ should not be treated so casually. I guess that’s why Putin’s ‘THE BOSS,’" Trump said in a Truth Social Post on Monday. 

Trump’s comments came after Medvedev, now the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, said that Iran would continue to advance its nuclear program and would receive assistance from other nations to do so… READ MORE

Dmitry Medvedev and Donald Trump

Left: Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev delivers a speech to delegates during the plenary session of the 22th Congress of United Russia Party, December 14, 2024, in Moscow, Russia; Right:  U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward members of the media prior to answering questions before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on April 29, 2025 in Washington, DC (Left: Contributor/Getty Images; Right: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

White House

'TRANSPARENT': White House office tells agencies to apply 'gold standard science' to depoliticize research, restore trust

World Stage

SUMMIT STAKES: What to expect in the upcoming NATO summit: Trump, spending, Ukraine, Iran

LEADING THE WAY: Trump's week ahead will include a trip to the Hague to meet with NATO leaders as Iran crisis grows larger

NATO soldier with weapon on guard

A NATO military force stands guard ahead of the two-day NATO summit at the World Forum, in The Hague, on June 22, 2025.  (Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP)

Operation Midnight Hammer

AERIAL KNOCKOUT: US strike damage to Iran's Natanz, Isfahan nuclear facilities captured in satellite images

RED ALERT: Americans in Qatar under 'shelter in place' order

'THIS DEMON': Elite university professor sparks social media backlash after revealing what Iran should do next: 'This demon'

SECOND BLOW: Iran’s Fordow nuclear site struck second time as IDF targets access routes

'PANDORA'S BOX': Russia claims US strikes on Iran have opened a ‘Pandora's box' and could lead to global ‘nuclear catastrophe’

SUCCESSION SCRAMBLE: Frontrunners emerge as Iranian officials discuss possible successors to Khamenei: report

PAYBACK STRIKES: Iran launches missile attack on US base in Qatar: Defense official

troops wait for Trump by jet in hangar, May 2025

US and Qatari troops and staff await US President Donald Trump at the Al-Udeid air base southwest of Doha on May 15, 2025. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OFF THE GRID: Americans vulnerable to lone wolf threats, cyberattacks in wake of Iranian airstrikes: former FBI agent

FREEDOM BLUEPRINT: Exiled prince looks to lead Iranian people in ending Islamic Republic: 'Our Berlin Wall moment'

ALERT RISING: Americans must have 'higher degree of vigilance' amid Iran terror threat, House Intel chair warns

'REALLY CONCERNING': Ex-ICE chief warns Biden's border crisis likely fueled Iranian sleeper threat in US

NEW RULES OF POWER: Bush's War on Terror vs Trump's Iran approach: How US Middle East strategy evolved

Capitol Hill

DEBT-BUSTING SELLOFF: DOGE moves to sell off almost half a billion in federal real estate, relocate cabinet agency HQs

REVENGE PLAN: Trump campaign launches crusade against GOP congressman who questioned his authority to strike Iran

RULES OF WAR: 'Mofo...in the White House': Jasmine Crockett attacks Trump, praises Massie in anti-Iran strike rant

Jasmine Crockett, left; Trump center; Thomas Massie at right

Liberal Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett engaged in a lengthy attack on President Trump over the weekend while praising libertarian Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. (Getty Images)

BUDGET BATTLE BREWS: Senate GOP aims to approve major legislation next week as Trump touts party unity

MESSAGING WAR: House Republicans target 'vulnerable' Democrats for voting against tax cuts in 'big, beautiful bill'

Across America 

POLITICAL POWER PLAY: Clinton backs Cuomo in NYC mayoral race, boosting scandal-scarred frontrunner

BOILING POINT: New York City on high alert for Democrat mayoral primary after US strikes Iran

'REGULATE HEMP': Texas official calls out governor for last-minute THC bill veto

'GET YOURSELF OUT': American travelers should know escape routes at transit hubs after Iran strikes, security expert warns

