Donald Trump

Trump's week ahead will include a trip to The Hague to meet with NATO leaders as Iran crisis grows larger

Middle East tensions, Ukraine assistance and a 5% defense spending proposal expected to be discussed

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
Tom Cotton: It took Donald Trump to end Iran's missile program Video

Tom Cotton: It took Donald Trump to end Iran's missile program

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., declares it is now in Iran's 'court' to decide whether there will be peace on 'Hannity.' 

President Donald Trump will be engaging in numerous foreign policy discussions this upcoming week at a NATO summit, where more than just Ukraine will be the focus of conversations between foreign leaders. 

A senior Trump official told the Wall Street Journal Sunday that the president still intends to attend the summit that will be held in The Hague, starting Wednesday. He will depart for the Netherlands on Tuesday and arrive late in the evening the same day. 

It is a slight schedule change from his originally planned departure date of Monday, per previous reports.

TRUMP ADDRESSES NATION ON 'SPECTACULAR MILITARY SUCCESS' OF US STRIKES ON IRANIAN NUCLEAR FACILITIES

Donald Trump will still attend NATO summit this week

President Donald Trump will hold discussions with foreign leaders this week at NATO's summit in The Hague, which comes after his decision to strike Iran with dozens of bombs in an effort to destroy their nuclear infrastructure. (Getty Images)

Trump was expected to attend a state dinner between foreign leaders on Tuesday evening, but it is unclear whether he will still attend due to the late-Tuesday arrival time. The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for additional information about the president's schedule.

The schedule change comes after the president recently abruptly left the G7 economic summit in Canada to attend to the ongoing situation in the Middle East that tamped up Saturday.

NATO summit will be held in The Hauge, in the Netherlands, this week.

Security cameras overlook the area near the World Forum hosting the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague, June 19, 2025. (Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP via Getty Images)

NEW REPORT WARNS NATO'S DATA VULNERABILITIES COULD COST LIVES WITHOUT US FIX

The summit between foreign leaders will likely include conversations about Trump's recent decision to involve the United States in Israel's campaign in the Middle East. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to be in attendance as well, with leaders expected to discuss ongoing assistance to Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia. However, Ukraine's crisis is not expected to be the central issue of concern, with global tensions in Iran likely to take a major chunk of the summit's attention. 

Leaders are also expected to discuss NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's proposal that each member country contribute at least 5% of their gross domestic product to defense spending. The idea, framed as a Trump win, has been rejected by Spain, while others have taken issue with the speed at which the move to increase NATO-member defense spending has taken.

NATO's summit in The Hauge will still be attended by Trump following his decision to strike Iran

A NATO military force stands guard ahead of the two-day NATO summit at the World Forum in The Hague, on June 22, 2025. (Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP / Netherlands)

The summit will end Wednesday and Trump will depart back to Washington thereafter. There will be heavy security and protesters have already taken to the streets in protest of the upcoming summit.

