'Mofo...in the White House': Jasmine Crockett attacks Trump, praises Massie in anti-Iran strike rant

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, launched another tirade against President Donald Trump over the weekend, while offering rare praise for one of her House GOP colleagues who is currently at odds with the commander in chief.

The Democratic firebrand took to Instagram Live late Saturday to criticize Trump's strikes on Iran, while giving a "shout out" to Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., over his bipartisan resolution to rein in the president's ability to conduct such operations.

"So long story short, for those of you that are unaware, the mofo that resides in the White House has unilaterally, in my estimation, declared war," Crockett said in the video.

Crockett, an outspoken progressive, is part of the chorus of voices on the left accusing Trump of wrongly bypassing Congress in his military operation against Tehran's nuclear sites.

Trump officials have maintained that they are in compliance with the War Powers Act.

"We are living in this time in which there is someone who is occupying the White House who does not care about any rules, any norms, any laws, nor the Constitution. And we cannot be a civilized country if there is no law and order," Crockett said.

She then launched an attack on Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, accusing him of doing more harm with his strikes on Iran.

"I know that they may claim, ‘We law and order, blah blah blah. So go get the undocumented people and let's try to ship them out.' Let me tell you something – they are not the people that are putting us in harm's way," Crockett said.

"It is him and his administration that is putting us in harm's way."

Crockett called on her supporters to confront Trump supporters, adding, "I literally need you to wake them the f--- up, because everything since he has stepped into office has done nothing other than put us in harm's way."

Later in the roughly 20-minute video, Crockett asked her supporters living in Republican-held districts to reach out to their representatives in Congress.

"We need action now, and that is going to take a few Republicans, like, getting on the right page," she said.

"And right now there's only one Republican that I know I can count on for sure doing the right thing. And that's going to be Thomas Massie. The rest of them, it's a little bit questionable."

Foreign entanglements, particularly when the U.S. military is involved, are an issue that's made for strange political bedfellows in the past.

When the House passed emergency foreign aid last year in separate packages by region, each passed with bipartisan support – while also seeing "no" votes from dovish progressives and conservatives wary of U.S. involvement overseas.

Trump's weekend strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities are no different. While the move gained wide support from Republican leaders and some pro-Israel Democrats, a small group of conservatives has expressed varying levels of concern.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., posted on X that she could "support President Trump and his great administration on many of the great things they are doing while disagreeing on bombing Iran and getting involved in a hot war that Israel started."

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, commended the "strength and precision" of the strikes to Fox News Digital on Sunday but argued Congress needed to regain its "war powers."

"While President Trump has legal precedent on his side, the legal reality underscores how far we’ve drifted from the constitutional order," Davidson said.

Massie, who has been one of the most consistent lawmakers in Congress regarding his skepticism of foreign entanglements, is leading a resolution alongside Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., to limit Trump's war powers on Iran.

He told Fox News Digital on Sunday that he hoped to force a vote on the bipartisan measure and signaled cautious optimism that it could succeed.

"I think it could [pass the House], because we have such a tight majority. And the Democrats aren't very consistent about war, but when there's a Republican in the White House, they find their religion, their anti-war religion again," Massie said.

When reached about Crockett's video the White House pointed Fox News Digital to comments by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"The last time I checked, Jasmine Crockett couldn't dream of winning such a majority of the public as President Trump did. And the America First movement, which President Trump has built, is filled of hardworking patriots, the forgotten men and women, business owners, law enforcement officers, nurses, and teachers. And middle America – as we all know, you know, from where you all grew up, outside of this beltway – that's who makes up this president's movement," Leavitt said. "Jasmine Crockett should go to a Trump rally sometime, and she can see it for herself."

Meanwhile, a White House official told Fox News Digital, "The fact Jasmine Crockett is siding with Massie tells you everything you need to know about both of them!"

Fox News Digital also reached out to Massie's office for comment on Crockett's video.