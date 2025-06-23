Texas lieutenant gov calls out Abbott for last-minute THC bill veto

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, R-Texas, is not shy about his displeasure with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who vetoed a cannabis-related state senate bill overnight.

"Throughout the legislative session, @GregAbbott_TX remained totally silent on Senate Bill 3, the bill that would have banned dangerous THC products in Texas," the lieutenant governor posted to X.

"His late-night veto, on an issue supported by 105 of 108 Republicans in the legislature, strongly backed by law enforcement, many in the medical and education communities, and the families who have seen their loved ones’ lives destroyed by these very dangerous drugs, leaves them feeling abandoned," he continued.

"I feel especially bad for those who testified and poured their hearts out on their tragic losses," Patrick said.

Abbott has remained quiet on social media about his decision, but FOX 7 Austin reported it is one of 26 bills the governor has vetoed from the recent legislative session.

SB 3, which would have banned THC products across the Lone Star State, is now on the agenda for a special legislative session in July, the local TV station reported.

Abbott called SB 3 "well-intentioned," but said "it would never go into effect because of valid constitutional challenges" in his veto proclamation.

"Texans on each side of the Senate Bill 3 debate raise serious concerns," Abbott wrote. "But one thing is clear—to ensure the highest level of safety for minors, as well as for adults, who obtain a product more dangerous than what they expected, Texas must strongly regulate hemp, and it must do so immediately."

During a news conference on Monday, Patrick accused Abbott of wanting to legalize marijuana in Texas.

"You cannot regulate 8–9000 locations," Patrick said of cannabis stores. "We do not have enough law enforcement to do so, and they'll continue to sell it, skirting the law."

Texas Hemp Business Council, which opposes SB 3, posted a statement to Facebook following Abbott's veto.

"By vetoing SB 3, he stood with millions of Texans, protected 53,000+ jobs,— and rejected the lies, donors, and Dan Patrick’s propaganda crusade. Governor Abbott showed real leadership today. Texas is stronger for it," the statement said.