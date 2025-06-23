Expand / Collapse search
Iran’s Fordow nuclear site struck second time as IDF targets access routes

Nuclear watchdog chief says 'very significant damage' expected at Iranian enrichment facility

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Rep. Jackson touts 'impressive' US mission destroying Iranian nuclear sites: 'Long time coming' Video

Rep. Jackson touts 'impressive' US mission destroying Iranian nuclear sites: 'Long time coming'

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the Trump administration's successful operation obliterating three of Iran's nuclear sites and how the operation will influence NATO dynamics. 

Iran’s nuclear site at Fordow was hit again on Monday as Israel unleashed strikes on roads leading to the underground facility following a massive U.S. attack over the weekend.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it carried out the attack earlier Monday to disrupt access routes to Fordow, one of Iran’s key enrichment sites.

Iranian state TV had earlier said the site at Fordow sustained a second attack following the U.S. strike over the weekend, though its report did not provide information on any damage or who launched the attack. 

The latest strike on Fordow comes as the IDF said Israel also launched a series of strikes targeting several Iranian military command centers in an "ongoing effort to degrade the Iranian regime’s military capabilities." Meanwhile, Iran has been firing missiles into Israel in retaliation following the U.S. strike.

ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT: LIVE UPDATES

  • damage at the Fordow enrichment facility
    Image 1 of 4

    This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows damage at the Fordow enrichment facility in Iran after U.S. strikes, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

  • holes and craters and the Fordow enrichment facility
    Image 2 of 4

    This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close-up view of holes and craters on a ridge at Fordow enrichment facility in Iran after U.S. strikes, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

  • damage at the Fordow enrichment facility
    Image 3 of 4

    This satellite picture by Planet Labs PBC shows Iran's underground nuclear enrichment site at Fordow following U.S. airstrikes targeting the facility, on Sunday, June 22, 2025. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

  • satellite picture shows Iran's Fordow nuclear site
    Image 4 of 4

    This satellite picture by Planet Labs PBC shows Iran's underground nuclear enrichment site at Fordow after a U.S. airstrike targeted the facility Sunday, June 22, 2025.  (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

The U.S. launched a surprise strike using B-2 stealth bombers and submarines on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities on Saturday. The underground site at Fordow required the use of sophisticated bunker-buster bombs.

A map of Iran's nuclear facilities

A map showing three of Iran's key nuclear facilities that the U.S. struck in a massive attack over the weekend. (Fox News)

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Fordow is expected to have sustained significant damage from the U.S. strike.

"Given the explosive payload utilized and the extreme vibration-sensitive nature of centrifuges, very significant damage is expected to have occurred," Grossi said in Vienna.

EXPERTS CONFIDENT IRAN'S NUCLEAR PROGRAM IS ‘NO LONGER’ AFTER MASSIVE US STRIKE

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters during a Pentagon briefing Sunday that while all three Iranian nuclear sites targeted in the strike "sustained extremely severe damage and destruction," the full battle damage would take time to assess.

Fordow was pictured in satellite images on Sunday showing from a bird's-eye view that the U.S. strike had obliterated some structures at the site. In satellite images taken days earlier, trucks and vehicles can be seen at the Fordow site.

  • cargo trucks positioned near underground entrance of Fordow
    Image 1 of 2

    Cargo trucks are seen positioned near the underground entrance of the Fordow facility on June 19, 2025.  (Maxar)

  • trucks and bulldozers near entrance to fordow day before strike
    Image 2 of 2

    Activity was seen at the Fordow site on June 20, 2025, ahead of the U.S. strikes on June 21. (Maxar)

The IAEA has said off-site radiation levels have not increased following the strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran.

It remained unclear as of Monday whether any enriched nuclear material was destroyed in the U.S. strikes or if Iran had moved the material beforehand.

Fordow is built into the side of a mountain near the city of Qom, about 60 miles southwest of Tehran.

Fox News’ Yonat Friling and The Associated Press contributed to this report.