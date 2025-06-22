Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Terrorism

Americans vulnerable to cyberattacks, lone wolf threats in wake of Iranian airstrikes: former FBI agent

Former FBI investigator points to hundreds on terror watchlists who crossed border since 2021, with potentially a million unaccounted for 'gotaways'

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
close
Inside US military's precision strike on Iranian nuclear sites Video

Inside US military's precision strike on Iranian nuclear sites

Former U.S. Navy intelligence officer Capt. Todd Sawhill analyzes President Donald Trump's 'coordinated' attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After U.S. airstrikes on high-value nuclear sites in Iran, Americans could be vulnerable to targeted cyberattacks and terrorist acts from lone wolves, according to one expert. 

Bill Daly is a former FBI investigator who worked to thwart terror attacks and dealt with foreign counterintelligence. He told Fox News Digital that while hard infrastructure like rail lines and power plants could be at risk, cybersecurity should be a key focus. 

"You also look at things such as power plants, utilities, that type of infrastructure, where if they were able to put a concentrated effort towards a cyberattack, you could diminish the electrical grids, and other kinds of technical infrastructure," Daly said. "We know they've looked at ways to try to get into our infrastructure, or controlling water resources or water systems or [the] electrical grid."

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei image on the wall during a pro-Iran demonstration

Iranian worshippers hold up their hands as signs of unity with Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during an anti-Israeli rally to condemn Israel's attacks on Iran, in downtown Tehran, Iran, on June 20, 2025.  (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

‘OPEN BORDERS’ UNDER BIDEN COULD HELP IRAN RETALIATE WITH US TERROR SLEEPER CELLS: FORMER FBI BOSS

He said that if Iranian state-sponsored terrorists are looking to attack, rather than just lone wolf terrorists, there is a higher risk of a sophisticated cyberattack. 

"I think maybe something to do with the power grid might be something that they could do – try to do – remotely, without sending somebody here," he said. 

American Flags hang from the front of this traditional, brick homes in an All-American neighborhood. For Flag Day use

Americans could be at risk of retaliation after the Iran strikes, an expert warned. (iStock)

Daly said that potential cyberattackers could "overwhelm the internet infrastructure" and turn off systems that are critical to Americans' everyday lives. 

However, Daly is also worried that with the open border policies of the Biden administration, there is no telling how many bad actors are already in the United States. 

Iran demonstrators with a poster of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iranian worshippers shout anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli slogans as one of them holds a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during an anti-Israeli rally to condemn Israeli attacks on Iran, after Tehran's Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, on June 20, 2025.  (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

IRAN MAY ATTEMPT ‘FACE-SAVING’ RETALIATION AGAINST US FOR STRIKES, EXPERT SAYS

"My overall concern about what's happening now is the fact that we have, we're aware, that there have been several hundred known people on terrorist watchlists … who've come across the border since 2021 through 2024, nearly a couple hundred," Daly told Fox News Digital.

"And then we have, on top of that, we have now probably estimated, a million or more, easily, gotaways, people who we can't account for who came across the border," Daly said. "So the Joe Biden open borders really gives me a reason to be cautious and concerned, because we just don't know who these people are. If we stopped literally hundreds of people on terror watchlists, who's to say how many people have come across who have not been caught?"

Recalling the 9/11 attacks, Daly said that terror cells in the country could be taking directions from a foreign government and waiting for the right moment to strike. 

Migrants in a line

Immigrants line up at a remote U.S. Border Patrol processing center after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on Dec. 7, 2023 in Lukeville, Arizona. A surge of immigrants illegally passing through openings cut by smugglers in the border wall has overwhelmed U.S. immigration authorities, causing them to shut down several international ports of entry so that officers can help process the new arrivals.  (John Moore/Getty Images)

AMERICA COULD BE HIT WITH 'HIGH-IMPACT' CYBERATTACK TARGETING ENERGY GRID, FMR WH TECH CHIEF SAYS

Likewise, he said that lone wolf attackers who are not part of a particular group could now be galvanized to attack randomly. 

"Some people have been pre-positioned here, who are sent directly through some kind of state sponsor, or people who have been co-opted, who have asked [that] once they got over here, they would continue to cooperate with them or show allegiance to Iran," said Daly. 

However, the FBI is constantly monitoring for both cells and lone wolves alike. 

"Here in the U.S., there has been certainly a tremendous concentrated effort towards combating terrorism since 9/11," Daly said. "Joint terrorism task forces around the country, those are primarily driven by the FBI, with state, local, and other federal agencies participating. 

Kash Patel

Kash Patel, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), speaks during a swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C., US, on Feb. 21, 2025.  (Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You know, they've been constantly looking at potential terrorist acts across the board, so it's not something new we have to ramp up from the get go, right? 

"I believe the FBI is putting a much more concerted effort into monitoring any people who may have been on their radar before as being part of any potential terrorist activity."

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.