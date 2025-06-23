Senate GOP aims to approve major legislation next week as Trump touts party unity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If things go well, Senate Republicans hope to approve the "Big, Beautiful Bill" by this time next week.

Senators, staff and budget referees worked through the weekend, deciding what should be in the bill and what complies with special budget rules.

In? A decadelong freeze on local and state AI rules. But they axed plans to reduce food assistance and foist the cost onto the states. Ironically, that decision could help pass the bill - especially if it courts the votes of GOP moderates like Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

However, there is still consternation about SALT, the deduction for state and local taxes, how the bill addresses rural hospitals, Medicaid and overall spending cuts.

Conservatives still demand more deficit reduction. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., said on Fox that the airstrikes against Iran only steeled his resolve to vote no unless senators included additional cuts.

The overseas military activity did not distract President Donald Trump from focusing on the bill over the weekend. He posted on Truth Social Sunday that there was great "unity" in the Republican Party and that it was time to pass the "Great Big Beautiful Bill."

Senate Republicans hope to begin debate mid-week and perhaps wrap up over the weekend. But it’s unclear how the House and Senate can align both versions of the legislation before July 4.