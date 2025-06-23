Expand / Collapse search
Senate GOP aims to approve major legislation next week as Trump touts party unity

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
Some Democrats call for Trump's impeachment over attack on Iran Video

Some Democrats call for Trump's impeachment over attack on Iran

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the response of lawmakers over President Donald Trump's moves to strike Iran on 'Hannity.'

If things go well, Senate Republicans hope to approve the "Big, Beautiful Bill" by this time next week. 

Senators, staff and budget referees worked through the weekend, deciding what should be in the bill and what complies with special budget rules. 

In? A decadelong freeze on local and state AI rules. But they axed plans to reduce food assistance and foist the cost onto the states. Ironically, that decision could help pass the bill - especially if it courts the votes of GOP moderates like Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska. 

TRUMP RECEIVES MIXED SUPPORT FROM CONGRESS FOR IRAN STRIKES AS WAR POWERS DEBATE 

The US Capitol is bathed in the setting sun and seen in the reflecting pool on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 12, 2010. Congress returns next week for a post-election lame duck session. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The U.S. Capitol is bathed in the setting sun and seen in the reflecting pool on Capitol Hill in Washington on Nov. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

However, there is still consternation about SALT, the deduction for state and local taxes, how the bill addresses rural hospitals, Medicaid and overall spending cuts. 

Conservatives still demand more deficit reduction. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., said on Fox that the airstrikes against Iran only steeled his resolve to vote no unless senators included additional cuts. 

AFTER MINNESOTA KILLING, CAPITOL HILL REPRESENTATIVES FACE STARK REALITY ABOUT FAMILY SAFETY 

Sen. Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., talks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol after the House passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on May 22, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The overseas military activity did not distract President Donald Trump from focusing on the bill over the weekend. He posted on Truth Social Sunday that there was great "unity" in the Republican Party and that it was time to pass the "Great Big Beautiful Bill."

Senate Republicans hope to begin debate mid-week and perhaps wrap up over the weekend. But it’s unclear how the House and Senate can align both versions of the legislation before July 4.

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

