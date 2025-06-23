US strike damage to Iran's Natanz, Isfahan nuclear facilities captured in satellite images

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fresh satellite images have captured the damage caused by American B-2 stealth bombers in airstrikes targeting Iran’s Isfahan and Natanz nuclear facilities.

Photos taken by Planet Labs PBC show that multiple buildings were hit at both sites as a result of Operation Midnight Hammer.

"At the Isfahan nuclear site ... buildings were hit, with the U.S. confirming their use of cruise missiles," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said Monday. "Affected buildings include some related to the uranium conversion process. Also at this site, entrances to tunnels used for the storage of enriched material appear to have been hit.

"At the Natanz enrichment site, the Fuel Enrichment Plant was hit, with the U.S. confirming that it used ground-penetrating munitions," he added.

The U.S. launched a surprise strike using B-2 stealth bombers on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities on Saturday.

"All three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction," Joint Chiefs Chairman Air Force Gen. Dan Caine said during a briefing at the Pentagon on Sunday morning.

He added that the full extent of the battle damage to the facilities would take time to assess.

Fordow, Iran's underground nuclear enrichment site, was pictured in satellite images showing from a bird's-eye view that the strike had obliterated some structures at the site.

Fordow is built into the side of a mountain near the city of Qom, about 60 miles southwest of Tehran, while Natanz and Isfahan are above ground.

