US strike damage to Iran's Natanz, Isfahan nuclear facilities captured in satellite images

Multiple buildings struck at Iran's nuclear sites, satellite images show

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
US targets Iran's nuclear site Fordow with 'bunker buster' bombs Video

US targets Iran's nuclear site Fordow with 'bunker buster' bombs

Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Weatherington joins 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss the operations of B-2 stealth bombers after President Donald Trump touted the 'spectacular' attack that targeted Iran's three nuclear sites. 

Fresh satellite images have captured the damage caused by American B-2 stealth bombers in airstrikes targeting Iran’s Isfahan and Natanz nuclear facilities. 

Photos taken by Planet Labs PBC show that multiple buildings were hit at both sites as a result of Operation Midnight Hammer. 

"At the Isfahan nuclear site ... buildings were hit, with the U.S. confirming their use of cruise missiles," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said Monday. "Affected buildings include some related to the uranium conversion process. Also at this site, entrances to tunnels used for the storage of enriched material appear to have been hit. 

"At the Natanz enrichment site, the Fuel Enrichment Plant was hit, with the U.S. confirming that it used ground-penetrating munitions," he added. 

AMERICANS IN QATAR TOLD TO SHELTER IN PLACE AND AIRSPACE SHUT DOWN AS IRANIAN MILITARY THREATENS ACTION 

Damage to Iran's Isfahan nuclear site

Satellite images showing Iran's Isfahan on June 16, left, and Monday, June 23, 2025, right, following U.S. airstrikes. (Planet Labs PBC)

The U.S. launched a surprise strike using B-2 stealth bombers on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities on Saturday.  

"All three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction," Joint Chiefs Chairman Air Force Gen. Dan Caine said during a briefing at the Pentagon on Sunday morning.  

RUSSIA CLAIMS US STRIKES ON IRAN HAVE OPENED A ‘PANDORA’S BOX’ AND COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ‘NUCLEAR CATASTOPHE’ 

Airstrike damage on Natanz nuclear facility

The Natanz nuclear site is seen on the left on May 20, 2025. On June 22, damage could be seen in the area following American airstrikes. (Planet Labs PBC)

He added that the full extent of the battle damage to the facilities would take time to assess. 

Fordow, Iran's underground nuclear enrichment site, was pictured in satellite images showing from a bird's-eye view that the strike had obliterated some structures at the site. 

Iran's Fordow nuclear site

Iran's Fordow nuclear site, left, was struck on Saturday, June 21, 2025, by American B-2 stealth bombers. (Reuters; Getty)

Fordow is built into the side of a mountain near the city of Qom, about 60 miles southwest of Tehran, while Natanz and Isfahan are above ground. 

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.