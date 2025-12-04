Fox News Politics Newsletter: Who is Brian Cole, the DC pipe bomb suspect?

Expand / Collapse search
By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-As Trump’s standoff with Maduro deepens, experts warn the next move may force a showdown

-Trump hosts 'Washington Accords' Rwanda-Congo peace deal signing, vows US rare earths purchases

-House GOP splits over Obamacare fix as costs poised to spike for millions

Who is Brian Cole, the DC pipe bomb suspect?

The suspect who allegedly planted pipe bombs blocks from the U.S. Capitol on January 5, 2021, has been identified as Brian Cole Jr. of Woodbridge, Va., according to two sources briefed on the arrest.

The sources say Cole, 30, is in FBI custody as of Thursday following roughly five years of investigation. He is charged with use of an explosive device, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday.

The FBI arrested Cole in northern Virginia. He will make his first court appearance on Friday in Washington, D.C…READ MORE.

DC pipe bomb suspect

The suspect is seen sitting on a bench outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters moments before placing one of two pipe bombs discovered near party offices in Washington, D.C. (FBI)

White House

TWIN POWER PLAY: Trump endorses close ally's twin brother in race for Texas congressional seat

Trump smiles and points

President Donald Trump points a finger during an announcement about lowering U.S. drug prices, at the White House in Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2025.  (Kent Nishimura/Reuters)

YOUTH REVOLT: Young Americans give big thumbs down to Democrats, Republicans, Trump: poll (new Harvard Youth Poll)

PARTING WORDS: EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk’s final book is a 'manifesto against the machine of modern life' to honor the Sabbath

Charlie Kirk speaking

Charlie Kirk’s final book is a "manifesto against the machine of modern life," encouraging his followers to "stop in the name of God" and honor the Sabbath. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

World Stage

LAWFUL WARFARE: Did a military lawyer witness the Venezuela 'double tap' boat strike? Experts say one should have

BAD SIGNAL: Hegseth 'acted within authority' by using Signal for Houthi strikes, top Armed Services Republican says

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, left, and Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley, right. Hegseth wrote on X that "Admiral Mitch Bradley is an American hero, a true professional, and has my 100% support," and, "I stand by him and the combat decisions he has made — on the September 2 mission and all others since." (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu via Getty Images; USSOCOM)

SIGNAL BREACH: IG: Hegseth broke Pentagon rules using Signal to share strike details, though no classified info was released

MAJOR INCIDENT: UK town sees nearly 200 homes evacuated over potential explosives threat, 2 men arrested

Aerial view of residential streets and an open green space in Derby with cars parked along multiple roads.

An aerial image shows the Derby neighborhood placed under evacuation, where about 200 homes were affected. (Google Earth)

COMING HOME: Melania Trump says 7 more Ukrainian children reunited with families as part of initiative with Russia

Capitol Hill

NO KILL ORDER: Hegseth did not issue 'kill them all' order during Venezuela strikes, admiral tells Congress

BALANCE OF POWER: Rand Paul joins Dems on fresh bid to block Trump from targeting Venezuela militarily

Sen. Rand Paul speaks during hearing

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a nomination hearing with the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Capitol Hill on April 3. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

ELECTION HEAT: 2021 Afghan remarks come back to haunt GOP lawmaker's Senate bid after DC Guard shooting

RAZOR THIN HOLD: Trump-backed Van Epps sworn in as GOP hits 220 seats — but incoming Greene exit threatens razor-thin majority

Matt Van Epps sworn in

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) ceremonially swears in Representative Matt Van Epps (R-TN), with his wife Meg Wrather and their daughter Amelia Van Epps, on his daughter’s pink Bible at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 4, 2025 (Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS)

Across America 

PRICE SURGE: Blue-city riders hit with priciest Uber fares as LA, NYC costs soar past comparable metros, data shows

A person orders an Uber ride from the app on their phone.

 A man stands in front of a rental car with a sign from the mobility service provider and ride broker Uber and holds his smartphone with the company's app in his hand. (Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance/Getty Images)

