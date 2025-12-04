Fox News Politics Newsletter: Who is Brian Cole, the DC pipe bomb suspect?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-As Trump’s standoff with Maduro deepens, experts warn the next move may force a showdown

-Trump hosts 'Washington Accords' Rwanda-Congo peace deal signing, vows US rare earths purchases

-House GOP splits over Obamacare fix as costs poised to spike for millions

Who is Brian Cole, the DC pipe bomb suspect?

The suspect who allegedly planted pipe bombs blocks from the U.S. Capitol on January 5, 2021, has been identified as Brian Cole Jr. of Woodbridge, Va., according to two sources briefed on the arrest.

The sources say Cole, 30, is in FBI custody as of Thursday following roughly five years of investigation. He is charged with use of an explosive device, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday.

The FBI arrested Cole in northern Virginia. He will make his first court appearance on Friday in Washington, D.C…READ MORE.

White House

TWIN POWER PLAY: Trump endorses close ally's twin brother in race for Texas congressional seat

YOUTH REVOLT: Young Americans give big thumbs down to Democrats, Republicans, Trump: poll (new Harvard Youth Poll)

PARTING WORDS: EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk’s final book is a 'manifesto against the machine of modern life' to honor the Sabbath

World Stage

LAWFUL WARFARE: Did a military lawyer witness the Venezuela 'double tap' boat strike? Experts say one should have

BAD SIGNAL: Hegseth 'acted within authority' by using Signal for Houthi strikes, top Armed Services Republican says

SIGNAL BREACH: IG: Hegseth broke Pentagon rules using Signal to share strike details, though no classified info was released

MAJOR INCIDENT: UK town sees nearly 200 homes evacuated over potential explosives threat, 2 men arrested

COMING HOME: Melania Trump says 7 more Ukrainian children reunited with families as part of initiative with Russia

Capitol Hill

NO KILL ORDER: Hegseth did not issue 'kill them all' order during Venezuela strikes, admiral tells Congress

BALANCE OF POWER: Rand Paul joins Dems on fresh bid to block Trump from targeting Venezuela militarily

ELECTION HEAT: 2021 Afghan remarks come back to haunt GOP lawmaker's Senate bid after DC Guard shooting

RAZOR THIN HOLD: Trump-backed Van Epps sworn in as GOP hits 220 seats — but incoming Greene exit threatens razor-thin majority

Across America

PRICE SURGE: Blue-city riders hit with priciest Uber fares as LA, NYC costs soar past comparable metros, data shows