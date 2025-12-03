Pentagon probe into secret Signal chats on Houthi strikes set to drop Thursday as Hegseth faces scrutiny

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Defense Department inspector general report analyzing the use of messaging app Signal to share classified information, particularly in planning for Houthi strikes in March, will be released on Thursday.

A classified version of the report has been handed over to the Senate Armed Services Committee and an unclassified, redacted version will be made public, a source familiar with the process told Fox News Digital after Axios first reported it.

Trump administration officials used Signal to discuss sensitive military strikes against the Houthis in Yemen in March. Then-national security advisor Mike Waltz had created the chat, which included many of Trump’s top Cabinet members, and inadvertently added Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of the Atlantic.

The IG launched a probe in April following requests from top lawmakers on the hill. It was intended to examine whether Hegseth improperly discussed operational plans for a U.S. offensive against the Houthis in Yemen and will also review "compliance with classification and records retention requirements," according to a memo from Inspector General Steven Stebbins.

HEGSETH SHARED DETAILS OF YEMEN STRIKES IN SECOND SIGNAL CHAT: REPORT

Hegseth's Signal messages revealed F-18, Navy fighter aircraft, MQ-9s, drones and Tomahawks cruise missiles would be used in the strike on the Houthis.

"1215et: F-18s LAUNCH (1st strike package)," Hegseth said in one message notifying the chat of high-level administration officials that the attack was about to kick off.

"1345: ‘Trigger Based’ F-18 1st Strike Window Starts (Target Terrorist is @ his Known Location so SHOULD BE ON TIME – also, Strike Drones Launch (MQ-9s)" he added, according to the report.

PENTAGON WATCHDOG OPENS PROBE INTO HEGSETH’S USE OF SIGNAL TO DISCUSS HOUTHI ATTACK PLANS

"1410: More F-18s LAUNCH (2nd strike package)"

"1415: Strike Drones on Target (THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP, pending earlier ‘Trigger Based’ targets)"

"1536 F-18 2nd Strike Starts – also, first sea-based Tomahawks launched."

JUDGE IN CROSSHAIRS OF TRUMP DEPORTATION CASE ORDERS PRESERVATION OF SIGNAL MESSAGES

"MORE TO FOLLOW (per timeline)"

"We are currently clean on OPSEC" — that is, operational security.

Waltz later wrote that the mission had been successful. "The first target — their top missile guy — was positively ID’d walking into his girlfriend's building. It’s now collapsed."

Trump administration officials have insisted that nothing classified was shared over the chat. The report should offer clarity on that claim.

Thursday will be a contentious day for the Pentagon — Admiral Mitch Bradley, commander of Special Operations Command, will also be on Capitol Hill to offer his account of the Sept. 2 "double tap" strike on alleged narco-traffickers.

After one strike on a boat carrying 11 people and allegedly carting drugs toward the U.S. left two survivors clinging to the wreckage, Bradley ordered another to take out the remaining smugglers.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lawmakers and legal analysts have claimed that killing shipwrecked survivors is a war crime. Bradley is briefing leaders on the House and Senate Armed Services Committees.

Original reporting by the Washington Post claimed that direction came from the top: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had directed the commander to "kill them all." But Hegseth claimed he issued no such directive and did not witness the second strike. He said Bradley made the decision on his own, but he stands by it. U.S. officials who spoke with the New York Times said Hegseth did not order the second strike.