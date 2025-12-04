Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Who is Brian Cole Jr, the DC pipe bomb suspect?

Law enforcement sources say Brian Cole is a resident of Virginia.

By Anders Hagstrom , David Spunt Fox News
Published | Updated
FBI arrests Jan 6 pipe bomb suspect Video

FBI arrests Jan 6 pipe bomb suspect

Fox News' David Spunt reports the latest on the FBI's arrest of the Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect.

The suspect who allegedly planted pipe bombs blocks from the U.S. Capitol on January 5, 2021, has been identified as Brian Cole Jr. of Woodbridge, Va., according to two sources briefed on the arrest.

The sources say Cole, 30, is in FBI custody as of Thursday following roughly five years of investigation.

The FBI arrested Cole in northern Virginia. 

Authorities have not released further details about the man.

FBI ARRESTS SUSPECT IN DC PIPE BOMB CASE AFTER 5-YEAR INVESTIGATION

DC pipe bomb suspect

The suspect was seen sitting on a bench outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters moments before placing one of two pipe bombs discovered near party offices in Washington, D.C. (FBI)

Authorities discovered the two pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic National Committees' headquarters around the same time that thousands of protesters a few blocks away began to storm the Capitol over the 2020 election results.

FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR CLAIMS BUREAU ‘CLOSING IN’ ON SUSPECTS WHO PLANTED JAN. 6 PIPE BOMBS

Neither bomb detonated, but authorities say both were viable and dangerous.

DC pipe bomb suspect

Surveillance footage released by the FBI shows the suspect walking through a Capitol Hill neighborhood carrying a backpack believed to contain one of the pipe bombs on Jan. 5, 2021. (FBI)

Video footage released by the FBI showed the suspect placing the pipe bombs near the two headquarters more than 16 hours before law enforcement found them.

The suspect was seen wearing a gray hoodie, Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers, a mask, glasses and gloves, but Cole's identity had long been unknown.

