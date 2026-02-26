Judge orders Ilhan Omar attack suspect to remain in custody pending trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man accused of squirting Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., with a syringe of apple cider vinegar during a town hall in Minneapolis last month will remain in custody until he stands trial, according to court documents.

Magistrate Judge David Schultz ordered Anthony Kazmierczak, 56, to remain in custody pending trial, citing "exceedingly serious and dangerous circumstances" of the assault allegations.

"The Court further finds detention is warranted in this case because clear and convincing evidence shows that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of the community, should Mr. Kazmierczak be released pending trial," Schultz wrote in the order of detention dated Monday.

Omar was speaking about immigration policy and called for a transparent investigation and legal action against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as the abolition of the agency when the alleged attack happened. She also said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem should resign or "face impeachment."

Kazmierczak allegedly admitted to Minneapolis police during his arrest that he had squirted vinegar on Omar.

He was subsequently charged with one felony count of terroristic threats and one count of fifth-degree assault.

BROTHER OF MAN ACCUSED OF SPRAYING ILHAN OMAR SAYS SUSPECT HATED SOMALI COMMUNITY FOR YEARS

Kazmierczak made an initial court appearance earlier this month. He was wearing a yellow jumpsuit, a color that his court-appointed defense attorney John Fossum told the courtroom signifies his client was being held in solitary confinement. Fossum also expressed concern for Kazmierczak's mental state.

During the appearance, Kazmierczak waived his right to a hearing on probable cause.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kazmierczak has a criminal history and was convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2009 and again in 2010. Records indicate he served one day in jail followed by five years supervised probation for the 2010 conviction and was put on home detention for 30 days in relation to his 2009 conviction.

Fox News' Rachel Wolf, Adam Sabes, Jessica Sonkin and David Spunt contributed to this report.