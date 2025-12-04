Melania Trump says 7 more Ukrainian children reunited with families as part of initiative with Russia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Melania Trump announced Thursday that an additional seven Ukrainian children have returned to their families in the war-torn country as part of a Russia-Ukraine youth reunification initiative.

"My dedication to guaranteeing the safe return of children to their families in this region is unwavering," Melania Trump said in a statement shared by the White House, which noted that six boys and one girl were involved.

"I commend the leadership and persistent diplomacy of Russia and Ukraine in the pursuit of the reunification of children and families. Their bridge-building has created a tangible collaborative environment — an anchor for optimism. This cooperation will continue to drive the process forward through the next phase," she added.

"In close partnership, my representative and I have provided humanitarian support from the United States to enhance the reunification initiative’s outcome. My hope is that, ultimately, our collective efforts will lead to broader regional stability," Melania Trump also said.

SENS KLOBUCHAR AND GRASSLEY: AMERICA CAN'T IGNORE RUSSIA KIDNAPPING UKRAINIAN CHILDREN

The first lady previously wrote a "peace letter" to Russian President Vladimir Putin telling him "it is time" to protect children and future generations around the globe, Fox News Digital reported in August.

President Donald Trump then hand-delivered the message to the Russian leader before their summit in Alaska that month.

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP'S ‘PEACE LETTER’ TO PUTIN: ‘IT IS TIME’

In October, Melania Trump said eight Ukrainian children displaced during the ongoing war with Russia had been reunited with their families.

"Each child has lived in turmoil because of the war in Ukraine. Three were separated from their parents and displaced to the Russian Federation because of frontline fighting. The other five were separated from family members across borders because of the conflict, including one young girl who has now been reunited from Ukraine to Russia," Melania Trump said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"My ongoing mission is twofold: to prioritize and optimize a transparent, free flow of health-related information surrounding all children who have [fallen] victim to this war, and to facilitate the reunification of children with their families until each individual returns home," Melania Trump said.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman and Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.