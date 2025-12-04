Expand / Collapse search
Melania Trump

Melania Trump says 7 more Ukrainian children reunited with families as part of initiative with Russia

First lady credits Russia-Ukraine diplomacy for creating 'collaborative environment'

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
President Donald Trump determined to end war in Ukraine, both leaders credit his administration for its peace efforts Video

President Donald Trump determined to end war in Ukraine, both leaders credit his administration for its peace efforts

Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot discusses President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as peace talks continue on ‘Special Report.’ 

First lady Melania Trump announced Thursday that an additional seven Ukrainian children have returned to their families in the war-torn country as part of a Russia-Ukraine youth reunification initiative.

"My dedication to guaranteeing the safe return of children to their families in this region is unwavering," Melania Trump said in a statement shared by the White House, which noted that six boys and one girl were involved.

"I commend the leadership and persistent diplomacy of Russia and Ukraine in the pursuit of the reunification of children and families. Their bridge-building has created a tangible collaborative environment — an anchor for optimism. This cooperation will continue to drive the process forward through the next phase," she added.

"In close partnership, my representative and I have provided humanitarian support from the United States to enhance the reunification initiative’s outcome. My hope is that, ultimately, our collective efforts will lead to broader regional stability," Melania Trump also said.

SENS KLOBUCHAR AND GRASSLEY: AMERICA CAN'T IGNORE RUSSIA KIDNAPPING UKRAINIAN CHILDREN

First lady Melania Trump speaks at podium

First lady Melania Trump speaks before building Red Cross holiday care packages and writing holiday cards to military service members, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

The first lady previously wrote a "peace letter" to Russian President Vladimir Putin telling him "it is time" to protect children and future generations around the globe, Fox News Digital reported in August.

President Donald Trump then hand-delivered the message to the Russian leader before their summit in Alaska that month.

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP'S ‘PEACE LETTER’ TO PUTIN: ‘IT IS TIME’

President Trump welcomes Vladimir Putin to Alaska for peace talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Aug. 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. (Getty Images/ Andrew Harnik)

In October, Melania Trump said eight Ukrainian children displaced during the ongoing war with Russia had been reunited with their families.

"Each child has lived in turmoil because of the war in Ukraine. Three were separated from their parents and displaced to the Russian Federation because of frontline fighting. The other five were separated from family members across borders because of the conflict, including one young girl who has now been reunited from Ukraine to Russia," Melania Trump said at the time.

People in Ukraine stand next to damaged building

Residents stand near their apartment building damaged during a Russian drone strike, which happened late Monday in the city of Kramatorsk, Ukraine. (Anatolii Stepanov/Reuters)

"My ongoing mission is twofold: to prioritize and optimize a transparent, free flow of health-related information surrounding all children who have [fallen] victim to this war, and to facilitate the reunification of children with their families until each individual returns home," Melania Trump said. 

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman and Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

