Trump endorses close ally's twin brother in race for Texas congressional seat

President Donald Trump gave his "complete and total endorsement" to Trever Nehls in the race to serve Texas' 22nd Congressional District, a seat now held by Rep. Troy Nehls, who is Trever's twin.

"It is my honor to endorse MAGA warrior TREVER NEHLS, who is running to represent the incredible people of Texas’ 22nd Congressional District. Trever's brother is the GREAT Congressman from Texas, Troy Nehls. He and his family are fierce advocates for our movement to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"As a former Fort Bend County Constable, and retired U.S. Army Colonel, Trever strongly supports our incredible law enforcement, military, and veterans, and knows the wisdom and courage it takes to ensure LAW AND ORDER," Trump added.

Trump said that Trever Nehls, if elected, would work to keep the border secure, stop migrant crime, cut taxes and regulations and "defend our always-under-siege Second Amendment," among other things.

Trever Nehls said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital that he was "honored" to have Trump's endorsement.

"I will work tirelessly to secure the opportunity to represent TX-22 in Congress and work to pass President Trump’s executive orders and actions into permanent law. In Congress, I will firmly stand by President Trump to secure our homeland, lower costs and usher in a new golden age of America," he said.

Troy Nehls, a close ally of the president, announced his retirement on Nov. 29 and said he would "return home after this Congress."

"After more than 30 years in law enforcement serving and protecting my community as a police officer, constable, Fort Bend County Sheriff, an Army veteran, and six years representing this district in Congress, I have made the decision, after conversations with my beautiful bride and my girls over the Thanksgiving holiday, to focus on my family and return home after this Congress," Troy Nehls said in a statement.

"Before making this decision, I called President Trump personally to let him know of my plans. President Trump has always been a strong ally for our district and a true friend, and I wanted him to hear it from me first," the congressman said.

On Tuesday, Trever Nehls's campaign announced that Troy had tapped him as his replacement.

Trump also endorsed several Republican lawmakers from Texas for reelection, including Reps. John Carter, Randy Weber, Michael Cloud, Nathaniel Moran and Craig Goldman.