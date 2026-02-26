Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Ted Cruz endorses Texas state Rep. Steve Toth in GOP primary challenge to Dan Crenshaw

Sen. Cruz called state Rep. Steve Toth 'an unwavering fighter for school choice, fiscal responsibility, and the next generation of Americans'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, discusses President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and Democrats’ opposition to his policies on ‘Hannity.’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has endorsed Texas state Rep. Steve Toth, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw in the Lone Star State's 2nd Congressional District Republican primary.

"I am proud to endorse @SteveTothTX for Congress in Texas’s 2nd Congressional District. Steve faithfully served the people of Texas in the Texas House of Representatives, championing our Texas values of liberty, limited government, and constitutional governance," Cruz said in a post on X.

"Steve is an unwavering fighter for school choice, fiscal responsibility, and the next generation of Americans. Washington needs bold leadership and representatives who will stand up for Texans at every turn," Cruz continued.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw

Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw speaks during a showcase hosted by TerraFlow in Houston Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

"Steve has the experience, the courage, and the conviction to do just that. I’m honored to support his campaign and urge voters in Texas’s 2nd Congressional District to join me in electing Steve Toth to Congress," he added.

While President Donald Trump has not made an endorsement in the race, he previously backed Toth for Texas state House in 2022 and 2024.

EXCLUSIVE: DAN CRENSHAW'S GOP CHALLENGER SAYS ‘DAYS IN CONGRESS ARE NUMBERED’ AS RACE HEATS UP

Texas state Rep. Steve Toth in 2022

Texas House incumbent Rep. Steve Toth gives a brief statement before the start of a gubernatorial debate held at Grace Woodlands Church and put on by the True Texas Project Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Spring, Texas.  (Michael Wyke/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

"State Representative Steve Toth is doing a fantastic job representing Texas State House District 15. A Small Business Owner and an Ordained Minister, Steve is fighting tirelessly to Secure our Elections, Grow the Economy, Eliminate Needless Regulations, Strengthen the Border, Support our Great Military/Veterans, and Protect and Defend our under siege Second Amendment. Steve Toth has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump wrote in a 2024 Truth Social post.

The last day of early voting for Texas' March 3 primary contests is Friday, according to the Texas Secretary of State website.

CRUZ WARNED MEXICO OFFICIALS ‘PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS GOING TO’ ACT IF THEY DIDN'T FIGHT CARTELS

Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, arrives for the cloture vote on the government funding bill in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Crenshaw has served in Congress since early 2019.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

