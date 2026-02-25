Expand / Collapse search
Culture

Some of the most notable guests at Trump's 2026 State of the Union: photos

David Ellison of Paramount and Erika Kirk, whose husband Charlie was killed during political debate event, among notable attendees

By Leo Briceno Fox News
US men’s hockey team faces media backlash after White House visit, SOTU appearance Video

US men’s hockey team faces media backlash after White House visit, SOTU appearance

Fox News contributors Marc Thiessen and Ari Fleischer discuss the U.S. men’s hockey team’s White House visit and State of the Union appearance, breaking down media reactions to the events on ‘Fox & Friends.’

Prominent figures from across the media, business and political landscapes showed up as guests to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

Notable attendees included Erika Kirk, the widowed wife of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, David Ellison, the media mogul and CEO of Paramount, and Kevin O’Leary, the Shark Tank media personality and businessman.

Several of the more notable attendees were highlighted by Trump during his address.

Kirk received a mention from the president as he condemned political violence of all kinds in his address.

  • Enrique Márquez
    Image 1 of 11

    Enrique Márquez, political prisoner of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, hugs his niece Alejandra Gonzales after U.S. President Donald Trump reunited them during his State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

  • Enrique Márquez
    Image 2 of 11

    Enrique Márquez, political prisoner of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, hugs his niece Alejandra Gonzales after U.S. President Donald Trump reunited them during his State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • U.S. First Lady Melania Trump high fives Everest Nevraumont
    Image 3 of 11

    First Lady Melania Trump high fives Everest Nevraumont, an 11-year-old student from Texas who participates in AI-powered learning, during US President Donald Trump's the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 24, 2026. (by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

  • Members of the Team USA Men's Hockey Team
    Image 4 of 11

    Members of the Team USA Men's Hockey Team wave to the audience as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • U.S. Hockey Team
    Image 5 of 11

    Members of the Team USA Men's Hockey Team wave to the audience as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • David Ellison
    Image 6 of 11

    David Ellison, the chairman and chief executive officer of Paramount Skydance Corp. walks through Statuary Hall to the State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

  • David Ellison
    Image 7 of 11

    David Ellison, the chairman and chief executive officer of Paramount Skydance Corp. walks through Statuary Hall to the State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

  • Erika Kirk
    Image 8 of 11

    Erika Kirk, the widow of political media personality Charlie Kirk, is recognized by President Donald Trump during the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

  • Erika Kirk
    Image 9 of 11

    Erika Kirk, the widow of political media personality Charlie Kirk, is recognized by President Donald Trump during the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty)

  • Kevin O'Leary
    Image 10 of 11

    Kevin O'Leary looks on ahead of the State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

  • Kevin O'Leary
    Image 11 of 11

    Businessman Kevin O'Leary attends President Trump's State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"We must all come together to reaffirm that America is one nation under God, and we must totally reject political violence of any kind," Trump said.

Charlie Kirk, who was just 31-years-old at the time of his death, was killed by a gunman on Sept. 10, 2025, while conducting a political debate event at Utah Valley University.

The U.S. men’s hockey team also made an appearance on Tuesday, receiving praise from Trump fresh off their gold medal victory in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Team USA poses for photo

The U.S. team poses for a group photo after defeating Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22, 2026. (Luca Bruno/AP Photo)

TRUMP SHAMES DEMOCRATS IN VIRAL STATE OF THE UNION CHALLENGE ON MIGRANT CRIME: ‘FIRST DUTY’

"Congratulations to team U.S.A.," Trump said as the players streamed into the chamber during the address.

Trump also highlighted guests brought by others, like First Lady Melania Trump. She invited 10-year-old Everest Nevraumont, a youth advocate for education through artificial intelligence.

"I challenge keeping America’s next generation positioned to succeed and strongly succeed in the future," Trump said.

Trump also used guests like Enrique Márquez, a former political prisoner of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, to remind audiences of his international achievements under his second administration.

In early 2026, the U.S. stormed Venezuela's capitol city and captured Maduro, giving Trump newfound leverage in negotiations over the country's future.

"We're working closely with the new president of Venezuela to unleash extraordinary economic gains for both of our countries," Trump said.

The White House reunited Márquez with his family at the State of the Union. 

Trump also awarded the Purple Heart to Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe and deceased Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, two National Guard members who were critically injured and fatally shot by a gunman who ambushed them while on duty last year in Washington, D.C.

West Virginia National Guard Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: West Virginia National Guard Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe is recognized as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol on February 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump delivered his address days after the Supreme Court struck down the administration's tariff strategy, and amid a U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf threatening Iran. (Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

RO KHANNA'S STATE OF THE UNION GUEST RECRUITED OVER 20 UNDERAGE GIRLS FOR EPSTEIN: 'LIKE HEIDI FLEISS'

"I'm going to ask a highly respected General James Seward to present Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe and the great family of Sarah Beckstrom, with the award created by our late, great president, George Washington himself," Trump, who invited her parents as his State of the Union guests, said. "It's called the Purple Heart. We love you all."

As Trump spoke, Major General James "Jim" D. Seward, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, presented Specialist Beckstrom’s medal to her parents and pinned the Purple Heart on Staff Sergeant Wolfe in the viewing gallery above.

Guests like O’Leary and Ellison did not receive a shoutout from the president, but mingled with multiple lawmakers.

O’Leary, primarily known for his television presence on ABC's Shark Tank, owns companies like O’Leary Ventures and O’Leary Fine Wines. 

In recent years, O’Leary has surfaced as a political commentator, giving his thoughts on the effectiveness of political party messaging, voter sentiments and more.

LIZ PEEK: AMERICA EXPECTED ONE THING FROM TRUMP’S STATE OF THE UNION. IT GOT ANOTHER

President Donald Trump delivers 2026 State of the Union address

President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.  (Jessica Koscielniak/AP)

Ellison is the current chairman and CEO of Paramount Skydance Corporation keeps a relatively low political profile but, in the past, has made several high-dollar donations to many Democratic candidates despite now calling himself a friend of President Trump.

Trump has boasted publicly about a personal relationship with Ellison.

Most recently, Ellison has made headlines for his attempt to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery — a move that would solidify Ellison and Paramount as titans in the media world.

He was seen walking into the House of Representatives on Tuesday alongside Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who invited him.

"Honored to have David Ellison as my guest to POTUS’ State of the Union address this evening," Graham said in a post to X.

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

More from Politics

