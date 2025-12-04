Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

Trump hosts 'Washington Accords' Rwanda-Congo peace deal signing, vows US rare earths purchases

The president says the agreement ends a decadeslong conflict while unlocking critical mineral access for America

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Published | Updated
President Donald Trump hosted the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo for the signing of the "Washington Accords" peace deal at the United States Institute of Peace on Thursday, announcing that the U.S. will buy rare earth minerals from the two nations.

Trump said the Washington Accords deal formalizes the terms the two countries agreed to in June, including a permanent ceasefire, the disarmament of non-state forces, provisions for refugees to return to their homes and justice and accountability for those who have committed illegal atrocities.

"Today, the United States is also signing our own bilateral agreements with the Congo and Rwanda that will unlock new opportunities for the United States to access critical minerals and provide economic benefits for everybody," the president told attendees.

Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame both thanked Trump and his administration for their efforts to end the conflict between their two nations in front of a "Delivering Peace" backdrop.

FROM MOJAVE TO BEIJING: HOW AMERICA QUIETLY CONCEDED THE RARE EARTH RACE

The leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo walk together into a formal signing event in Washington.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi arrive for a signing ceremony with President Donald Trump at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace on Dec. 4, 2025, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Kagame said the conflict between his nation and the DCR has lasted for 30 years. 

TRUMP RIPS SOMALI COMMUNITY AS FEDERAL AGENTS REPORTEDLY EYE MINNESOTA ENFORCEMENT SWEEP

"We have seen countless magicians and efforts, but none has succeeded in resolving the underlying issues. President Trump introduced a new and effective dynamism that created the space for breakthroughs," he noted.

The U.S., Rwandan, and Congolese leaders sit together at a table during a formal agreement ceremony.

President Donald Trump, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, and Congolese President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi take part in a signing ceremony at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace on Dec. 4, 2025, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

"I do believe this day is the beginning of a new path, a demanding path," said Tshisekedi. "Yes, indeed, quite difficult. But this is a path where peace will not just be a wish, an aspiration, but a turning point."

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

