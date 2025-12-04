Trump hosts 'Washington Accords' Rwanda-Congo peace deal signing, vows US rare earths purchases

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump hosted the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo for the signing of the "Washington Accords" peace deal at the United States Institute of Peace on Thursday, announcing that the U.S. will buy rare earth minerals from the two nations.

Trump said the Washington Accords deal formalizes the terms the two countries agreed to in June, including a permanent ceasefire, the disarmament of non-state forces, provisions for refugees to return to their homes and justice and accountability for those who have committed illegal atrocities.

"Today, the United States is also signing our own bilateral agreements with the Congo and Rwanda that will unlock new opportunities for the United States to access critical minerals and provide economic benefits for everybody," the president told attendees.

Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame both thanked Trump and his administration for their efforts to end the conflict between their two nations in front of a "Delivering Peace" backdrop.

Kagame said the conflict between his nation and the DCR has lasted for 30 years.

"We have seen countless magicians and efforts, but none has succeeded in resolving the underlying issues. President Trump introduced a new and effective dynamism that created the space for breakthroughs," he noted.

"I do believe this day is the beginning of a new path, a demanding path," said Tshisekedi. "Yes, indeed, quite difficult. But this is a path where peace will not just be a wish, an aspiration, but a turning point."