Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump-backed Van Epps sworn in as GOP hits 220 seats — but incoming Greene exit threatens razor-thin majority

Tennessee Republican was seated just 48 hours after his special election win

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
close
Republican Rep.-elect Matt Van Epps of Tennessee is sworn into Congress 2 days after winning a special election Video

Republican Rep.-elect Matt Van Epps of Tennessee is sworn into Congress 2 days after winning a special election

Rep.-elect Matt Van Epps of Tennessee, who won a hotly contested special congressional election is sworn in as the 220th Republican member of the House of Representatives.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Matt Van Epps of Tennessee was sworn in on the House floor Thursday morning by Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La,, giving the GOP slightly more breathing room as they hold on to a razor-thin majority in the lower chamber of Congress.

Van Epps was sworn in less than 48 hours after winning a hotly contested special election for a vacant GOP-held seat in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District that was viewed as a must-win for Republicans, who will defend their House majority in next year's midterm elections.

He vowed in a floor speech to "work every day with President Trump and my colleagues in this House to deliver on the America First agenda."

Van Epps' swearing in brings the balance of power in the House to 220 Republicans and 213 Democrats.

WHAT THE RESULTS IN THE HOTLY CONTESTED TENNESSEE SPECIAL CONGRESSIONAL ELECTION MEAN FOR THE 2026 MIDTERMS

Matt Van Epps sworn in

House Speaker Mike Johnson ceremonially swears in Rep. Matt Van Epps, with his wife Meg Wrather and their daughter Amelia Van Epps, on his daughter’s pink Bible at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 4, 2025. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

But the Republican number will drop back to 219 early next month, when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a MAGA firebrand who had a falling out with Trump, resigns.

There are 213 Democrats in the House, with two Democrat-held seats currently vacant. The late Democratic Rep. Sylvester Turner of Texas died in March, but a special election to fill the seat won't be held until Jan. 31.

TRUMP-BACKED REPUBLICAN KEEPS CRUCIAL CONGRESSIONAL SEAT IN GOP HANDS

And now-former Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey resigned last month after winning the Garden State's gubernatorial election. A special election to fill the vacant seat will be held in April.

Van Epps on Tuesday defeated Democratic congressional nominee Aftyn Behn in the race to succeed former GOP Rep. Mark Green, who resigned from office in June to take a private sector job.

Republican congressional nominee Matt Van Epps

Matt Van Epps greets supporters outside a polling station on Election Day, in Franklin, Tennessee, on Dec. 2, 2025. (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News)

Trump carried the district — which is located in central and western Tennessee, stretches from Kentucky to Alabama, and includes parts of Nashville — by 22 points in last year's presidential election. And Green won the district by over 20 points in his 2022 and 2024 re-elections.

But Democrats, energized after decisive victories last month in the 2025 elections, eyed flipping the seat, and national Democratic and Republican groups poured millions of dollars into the race.

Van Epps ended up topping Behn by roughly 9 points, thanks in part to high turnout for a special election held during the holiday season.

In a sign of the importance of keeping the seat in GOP hands, Johnson traveled to Tennessee and campaigned at a slew of events with Van Epps on election eve.

Speaker Mike Johnson says ‘we take no vote for granted’ in Tennessee special congressional election Video

"We cannot take anything for granted. Since I became speaker, I presided over some of the smallest majorities in history. Every seat counts," Johnson said in a Fox News Digital interview on Monday morning.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

And Johnson highlighted that "special elections are strange because a lot of people take for granted in a deep red district like this that the Republicans are just going to win automatically. Nothing's automatic."

Fox News' Kelly Phares contributed to this report.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue