FBI subpoenaed Kash Patel and Susie Wiles phone records in federal Trump investigation

The FBI subpoenaed Kash Patel's and Susie Wiles' phone records in 2022 and 2023, when both were private citizens and as part of a federal probe into Donald Trump, Fox News has confirmed.

Patel is currently FBI director and Wiles is White House chief of staff.

Reuters first disclosed the subpoenas, which happened during the Biden administration while Special Counsel Jack Smith was investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and his handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

In a statement to Fox News, Patel called the move "outrageous and deeply alarming."

"It is outrageous and deeply alarming that the previous FBI leadership secretly subpoenaed my own phone records – along with those of now White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles – using flimsy pretexts and burying the entire process in prohibited case files designed to evade all oversight," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.