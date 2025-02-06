Fox News Politics Newsletter: Dem stall tactics slow cabinet confirmations

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Cruz reintroduces amendment to combat court expansion efforts

-Trump DOJ slaps Illinois, Chicago with lawsuit over sanctuary laws

-First shipment of illegal migrant criminals to Guantanamo Bay consists of 10 Tren de Aragua members

Delayed Deadlines

A federal judge pushed back the deadline for President Donald Trump's buyout offer for federal workers on Thursday.

Trump's administration initially told federal workers they needed to decide whether to accept the buyout offer by Thursday. The new ruling delays the deadline to at least Monday, with another hearing on the issue scheduled for that day.

U.S. District Judge George O’Toole Jr. did not express an opinion on the legality of Trump's buyback program…Read more

DOGE

'YOU MAY BE UNFAMILIAR...': Liz Cheney to Elon Musk regarding her past work at USAID…Read more

'POWER GRAB': Jeffries unveils data protection bill amid DOGE crackdown…Read more

'DAMN RIGHT': Liz Cheney's past USAID employment faces backlash after lashing out at Elon Musk…Read more

EYEWITNESS: Former USAID official Mark Moyar says ‘corruption’ at agency ‘subverted’ Trump White House…Read more

DOGE HOUSE: After DOGE crackdown on USAID, Trump's House allies want this Cabinet agency on chopping block…Read more

LIMITED: Federal judge moves to limit DOGE access to sensitive Treasury Department payment system records…Read more

'FUNDING INSANITY': Feds spent millions studying trans menstruation, strengthening gay rights in the Balkans, database reveals…Read more

White House

NEW TASK FORCE: Trump announces executive order creating task force to 'eradicate anti-Christian bias'…Read more

'ADORABLE MOMENT': Top Arizona lawmaker spotlights 'adorable moment' as Trump signed women's sports executive order…Read more

'WORKING TOGETHER': Newsom praises 'very productive' Trump meeting as he seeks more federal wildfire money…Read more

'AI POWERHOUSE': White House encourages Americans to provide ideas for artificial intelligence strategy…Read more

OFFER EXTENDED: Federal judge delays Trump deadline for federal worker buyout offer…Read more

World Stage

'NO ADJUSTMENT': Panama denies State Dept claim that it is eliminating fees for US gov vessels using canal…Read more

TITLE SWAP: Arab Americans for Trump group changes name after president's Gaza takeover proposal…Read more

BAD 'INFLUENCE': Education bill would require parental notification to 'TRACE' foreign funding of curriculum as China looks on…Read more

'NO TROOPS NEEDED': Trump's Gaza 'takeover' rankles America First conservatives, allies suggest negotiator-in-chief is at work…Read more

Capitol Hill

NOT SO FAST: Dems delay Patel committee vote, deride Trump FBI pick as danger to US security…Read more

RE-BUDGETING: House Republicans push to reroute frozen USAID funding into deporting illegal immigrants…Read more

'ENJOY YOUR SPEECHES': Senate Democrats speak all night against Trump OMB nominee, delaying confirmation vote…Read more

TARIFF CHIEF: Trump’s trade representative pick to appear before Senate Finance Committee…Read more

TARGETING REPUBLICANS: Pro-Democrat outside group targets Republican lawmakers with 'Hands off Medicaid' blitz…Read more

Across America

CAMPUS CROSSFIRE: Civil rights officials probe four U.S. medical schools over antisemitism at 2024 commencement ceremonies…Read more

'FULFILL THE MANDATE': New election integrity report calls for critical changes to guarantee secure…Read more

FULL DISCLOSURE: Prince Harry sees court setback on immigration records case in first hearing since Trump took office…Read more

TAKING CHARGE: Rubio named acting director of another US government agency…Read more

'CAMPAIGN OF VIOLENCE': SEAL congressman introduces legislation to pull back the veil on threat cartels pose…Read more

CONSEQUENCES IN CALI: House subcommittee holding hearing on how regulatory policy impacts natural disasters following LA fires…Read more

'NEXT OPPONENT': UFC heavyweight champ enters the ring for healthcare reform with new price transparency partnership…Read more

'DEVASTATING': New York 'polluters pay' law backcharging oil, gas companies faces Republican AGs' lawsuit…Read more

AG ON THE MOVE: Attorney General Pam Bondi to travel to New Orleans to survey Super Bowl LIX security…Read more

'SANCTUARY' ABUSE: Massachusetts migrant shelter resident charged with impregnating teen daughter…Read more