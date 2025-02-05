Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Politics

Panama eliminates charge fees for U.S. government vessels to use the canal

Bill introduced would give Trump, Rubio power to buy the Panama Canal

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Panama responds to meeting with Marco Rubio about the canal Video

Panama responds to meeting with Marco Rubio about the canal

Fox News chief international correspondent Steve Harrigan reports on key takeaways from Secretary of State Marco Rubio's meeting with the Panamanian president on 'The Story.'

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday announced a new deal with the government of Panama that will eliminate charge fees for U.S. government vessels.

"The government of Panama has agreed to no longer charge fees for U.S. government vessels to transit the Panama Canal," the State Department wrote in an X post Wednesday night.

The new agreement will save the U.S. government millions of dollars a year, officials noted.

Secretary of State Rubio in Panama

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, waves after being welcomed by Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha, left, upon his arrival at the presidential palace in Panama City, on Sunday, Feb. 2. Panama is Rubio's first trip abroad as Secretary of State. (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

CHINA’S INFLUENCE ON PANAMA CANAL POSES ‘ACUTE RISKS TO US NATIONAL SECURITY,’ SEN CRUZ WARNS

Panama President José Raúl Mulino promised on Sunday to end a key development deal with China after meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. 

During his visit, former Florida Senator Rubio wrote in a post on X that "the United States cannot, and will not, allow the Chinese Communist Party to continue with its effective and growing control over the Panama Canal area." 

President Donald Trump, who has openly criticized the six-figure premiums imposed on U.S. ships traveling through, has suggested repurchasing the canal.

Ships enter Panama Canal

Two cargo ships enter the Miraflores Locks of the Panama Canal in Panama City on Jan. 22. (Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images)

'TAKING IT BACK': INTERNAL HOUSE GOP MEMO OUTLINES CASE FOR TRUMP TO Y PANAMA CANAL

It was built over decades by the U.S., but was later handed over to Panama during the Carter administration.

A newly introduced bill called the "Panama Canal Repurchase Act" would give Trump and Rubio the authority to negotiate with Panama to repurchase the canal.

Carter at Panama announcement

FILE - President Jimmy Carter speaks next to his wife Rosalynn upon arrival to Panama City to sign the Panama Canal Treaty, June 16, 1978.  (AP Photo)

HOUSE REPUBLICANS INTRODUCE BILL TO REPURCHASE PANAMA CANAL AFTER TRUMP RAISES CONCERNS OF CHINESE CONTROL

More than 70 percent of all vessels traveling through the canal are inbound or outbound to U.S. ports, according to the State Department. It is also a key transit point for U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Defense vessels. 

Ships would need to travel 8,000 additional miles around South America to avoid using the pathway.

Marco Rubio

TOPSHOT - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio boards a plane en route to El Salvador at Panama Pacifico International Airport in Panama City on February 3, 2025. Rubio is in Panama on a two-day official visit.  (MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/Pool AP/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News Digital requested comment from the State Department, but did not immediately receive a response as of Wednesday night.

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace and Stepheny Price contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

More from Politics