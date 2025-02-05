Panama eliminates charge fees for U.S. government vessels to use the canal

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday announced a new deal with the government of Panama that will eliminate charge fees for U.S. government vessels.

"The government of Panama has agreed to no longer charge fees for U.S. government vessels to transit the Panama Canal," the State Department wrote in an X post Wednesday night.

The new agreement will save the U.S. government millions of dollars a year, officials noted.

Panama President José Raúl Mulino promised on Sunday to end a key development deal with China after meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

During his visit, former Florida Senator Rubio wrote in a post on X that "the United States cannot, and will not, allow the Chinese Communist Party to continue with its effective and growing control over the Panama Canal area."

President Donald Trump, who has openly criticized the six-figure premiums imposed on U.S. ships traveling through, has suggested repurchasing the canal.

It was built over decades by the U.S., but was later handed over to Panama during the Carter administration.

A newly introduced bill called the "Panama Canal Repurchase Act" would give Trump and Rubio the authority to negotiate with Panama to repurchase the canal.

More than 70 percent of all vessels traveling through the canal are inbound or outbound to U.S. ports, according to the State Department. It is also a key transit point for U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Defense vessels.

Ships would need to travel 8,000 additional miles around South America to avoid using the pathway.

