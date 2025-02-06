'AI powerhouse': White House encourages Americans to provide ideas for artificial intelligence strategy

The White House is opening its artificial intelligence plan up to Americans to contribute policy ideas to the Trump administration to ensure that the United States is "the undeniable leader" in AI technology.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order at the end of January on artificial intelligence, which White House officials say shows that he is "dedicated to America’s global leadership in AI technology innovation."

That order directed the development of an AI Action Plan.

On Thursday, the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy encouraged the American people to share policy ideas for the AI Action Plan by March 15.

"The Trump Administration is committed to ensuring the United States is the undeniable leader in AI technology," Principal Deputy Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy Lynne Parker said in a statement. "This AI Action Plan is the first step in securing and advancing American AI dominance, and we look forward to incorporating the public’s comments and innovative ideas."

Americans can share their proposals on the Federal Register’s website through the middle of March.

White House officials said they are seeking input from interested public parties, including academia, industry groups, private sector organizations, state, local and tribal governments, and others.

Officials said the AI Action Plan will "define priority policy actions to enhance America’s position as an AI powerhouse and prevent unnecessarily burdensome requirements from hindering private sector innovation."

"With the right governmental policies, continued U.S. AI leadership will promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security," the White House said in a statement.

The Trump administration says its focus on AI was a campaign promise of the president’s, after vowing to revoke former President Joe Biden’s executive order that they said hindered AI innovation and imposed "unnecessary government control" over AI development. Under Trump’s executive order, AI in the U.S. "must be free from ideological bias or engineered social agendas."

The order and focus on AI is not new for Trump.

During his first administration, in 2019, Trump signed the first-ever executive order on artificial intelligence, recognizing the importance of American leadership in the space and for the economic and national security of the U.S.

Trump also took executive action in 2020 to establish the first-ever guidance for federal agency adoption of AI to deliver services to the American people and "foster public trust" in the technology.

White House officials said the Trump administration’s renewed focus on AI is rooted in "free speech and human flourishing."