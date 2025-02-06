Expand / Collapse search
Senate Democrats speak all night against Trump OMB nominee, delaying confirmation vote

Senate Republicans are expected to vote to confirm Vought to the role on Thursday evening

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg , Chad Pergram Fox News
Trump taps Russ Vought to head OMB again Video

Trump taps Russ Vought to head OMB again

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reports that President-elect Donald Trump nominated Russ Vought to lead the Office of Management and Budget again.

The U.S. Senate stayed in session all night as Democrats delayed a vote on confirming Russell Vought to serve as Office of Management and Budget Director, a position he previously held during part of President Donald Trump's first term in office.

In a 53-47 party-line vote on Wednesday, all 53 Republicans invoked cloture on the nomination, while all 45 Democrats, and the two independent senators who caucus with the Democrats, voted against the move.

While Democrats cannot stop the vote from eventually taking place, they are using all of the 30 hours available before the inevitable vote on Trump's nominee.

Russell Vought

President Donald Trump's nominee for Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought is sworn in during the Senate Banking Committee nomination hearing in the Dirksen Senate Building on Jan. 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

"I just came off the floor after speaking for an hour," Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., noted in a tweet on Wednesday. "I refuse to let Republicans confirm Russ Vought the easy way, so we're holding the floor through the night for 30 straight hours. Vought has shown he'll ignore the law & constitution. I'll be voting NO tomorrow."

GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma has been pointing out that Senate Republicans will vote to confirm Vought on Thursday evening.

"Once again, OMB nominee Russell Vought will be confirmed at 7pm ET tomorrow. @SenateGOP has the votes. Enjoy your speeches," he tweeted on Wednesday in response to a post in which Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., spoke about the Democrats' plan.

Sen. Chuck Schumer and others

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., with Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., speaks during the We Choose To Fight: Nobody Elected Elon rally at the U.S. Department Of The Treasury on Feb. 4, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn))

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called Vought a "horrible, dangerous man," during remarks at a rally on Tuesday.

Trump announced Vought as his pick for OMB last year.

"He did an excellent job serving in this role in my First Term - We cut four Regulations for every new Regulation, and it was a Great Success!" he noted in a post on Truth social at the time. 

President Donald Trump and acting OMB Director Russell Vought in 2019

President Donald Trump listens while acting OMB Director Russell Vought speaks during an executive order signing regarding federal regulations in the Roosevelt Room of the White House Oct. 9, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

"Russ has spent many years working in Public Policy in Washington, D.C., and is an aggressive cost cutter and deregulator who will help us implement our America First Agenda across all Agencies. Russ knows exactly how to dismantle the Deep State and end Weaponized Government, and he will help us return Self Governance to the People," Trump declared.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

