©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Federal judge orders limited DOGE access to sensitive Treasury Department payment system records

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is led by Elon Musk

By Greg Norman, Bill Mears, David Spunt, Ashley Cozzolino
Dems hold all-night protest of DOGE as Musk continues government slashing Video

Dems hold all-night protest of DOGE as Musk continues government slashing

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram discusses Democrats holding an all-night protest of DOGE and Trump OMB pick Russell Vought.

A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from obtaining access to certain Treasury Department payment records.

Treasury officials "will not provide access to any payment record or payment system of records maintained within the [Treasury] Bureau of Fiscal Service," Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote in a temporary restraining order.

That program handles an estimated 90% of federal payments. 

The order comes after the Justice Department on Wednesday agreed in a proposed court order to limit access to the sensitive records to only two "special government employees" within DOGE, who will have read-only permission. Kollar-Kotelly approved the motion in a brief order Thursday.

USAID STAFFERS STUNNED, ANGERED BY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S DOGE SHUTDOWN OF $40 BILLION AGENCY

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the chair of DOGE, has been leading an investigation into USAID's spending practices as the agency comes to a standstill. (Getty Images)

Several government employee unions brought suit over who could access the material as part of a government-wide evaluation of programs and systems, led by DOGE. 

The lawsuit claimed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent allowed improper access to Elon Musk’s team, potentially exposing personal financial information to unauthorized individuals. 

‘AMERICA HAS DOGE FEVER’: STATES FROM NEW JERSEY TO TEXAS DRAFT SIMILAR INITIATIVES AS FEDERAL LEADERS CELEBRATE

Colleen Kollar-Kotelly

Federal judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly temporarily blocked the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from obtaining access to certain Treasury Department payment records. (Associated Press)

Under the order, only Musk ally Tom Krause, CEO of Cloud Software Group, and Marko Elez – an engineer and former Musk company employee -- will continue to have access to Treasury’s Fiscal Service, but they will not be allowed to make any changes to the program. 

Sen. Chris Van Hollen

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., accompanied by other members of congress, speaks during a rally against Elon Musk outside the Treasury Department in Washington, on Tuesday, Feb. 4. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

The order identifies both Krause and Elez as "Special Government Employee[s] in the Department of the Treasury."

