©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry sees court setback on immigration records case in first hearing since Trump took office

Prince Harry has been accused of lying about past drug use on US immigration forms

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at Pasadena evacuation site Video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at Pasadena evacuation site

Video of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex speaking with the Mayor of Pasadena, Victor Gordo, and others amidst the California wildfire devastation. (CREDIT: Fox 11 Los Angeles)

A federal judge indicated that he is "likely" to release immigration files on Prince Harry after the first hearing in the royal’s high-profile case since President Donald Trump took office.

U.S. District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols said Harry’s files should be released "to the maximum extent possible," during Wednesday’s hearing in Washington, D.C., according to a report from the New York Post, with the judge reasoning that he is "required to make public everything that can be made public" but would take care not to violate any privacy laws.

"I’m going to take this in stages," Nichols said, noting that the government will have the ability to propose potential redactions.

The Wednesday hearing marked the first in the case since the inauguration of Trump, who has been pressed in recent weeks to step in and unseal Harry’s immigration records.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE SLAMMED BY JUSTINE BATEMAN FOR BEING 'DISASTER TOURISTS' AMID CALIFORNIA FIRES

Prince Harry closeup shot

Prince Harry's immigration paperwork is under scrutiny over allegations he lied on some key documents. (Getty Images)

"I’ll be urging the president to release Prince Harry’s immigration records and the president does have that legal authority to do that," Nile Gardiner of the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank behind the lawsuit to unseal Harry’s records, told the New York Post.

"It’s important because this is an issue of the rule of law, transparency and accountability. No one should be above the law," Gardiner added. "Donald Trump is ushering in a new era of strict border control enforcement, and you know, Prince Harry should be held fully to account as he has admitted to extensive illegal drug use."

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE, VISIT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA TO SUPPORT WILDFIRE VICTIMS, RECOVERY EFFORTS

At issue in the case is whether Harry lied on immigration forms or was provided with special treatment when he initially moved to the U.S. in 2020, a question that arose after the royal admitted to using illegal drugs in his memoir "Spare," which was released in 2023.

The admission by Harry sparked a lawsuit by the Heritage Foundation, which sued the Department of Homeland Security in an attempt to have the royal’s immigration records released.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smiling

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

For his part, Trump indicated on the campaign trail that he is open to deporting Harry and has in the past been critical of the royal’s move to the United States.

"He has been so disrespectful to the country, and I think he's an embarrassment," Trump said in a 2022 interview with Piers Morgan.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

