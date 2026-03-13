Nine convicted in North Texas ICE attack as Kash Patel issues warning to those who target federal officers

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Jurors delivered a mixed verdict Friday in the federal trial of nine people accused of carrying out a 2025 "ambush" attack on an ICE detention facility in North Texas.

Jurors delivered the verdict around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the federal courthouse in Fort Worth following roughly a day and a half of deliberations, FOX 4 News reported.

"The guilty verdicts in today’s case go to show this FBI’s 24/7 commitment to identifying, locating, and dismantling ANTIFA members and their networks," Kash Patel told Fox News Digital.

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"I want to thank our Dallas field office and great partners for delivering justice. If you attack federal law enforcement this FBI will use every resource at our disposal to hunt you down."

Benjamin Song was convicted of the most serious charge — attempted murder — for shooting Alvarado Police Lt. Thomas Gross, according to FOX 4.

All but one of the nine defendants — Daniel Estrada — were found guilty of providing material support to terrorists, rioting, conspiring to use and carry explosives, and using explosives during a riot, FOX 4 reported.

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Zachary Evetts, Autumn Hill, Meagan Morris and Maricela Rueda were acquitted on three counts of attempted murder and three counts of discharging a firearm.

Song, however, was convicted on three firearm counts but acquitted on two of the attempted murder charges involving detention center employees, FOX 4 reported.

Estrada, who was not present the night of the incident, was convicted of concealing records and conspiracy to conceal documents.

Maricela Rueda was also convicted of conspiracy to conceal documents.

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Authorities say the July 4, 2025, attack outside the Prairieland ICE Detention Facility in Alvarado involved fireworks, damage to buildings and vehicles, and gunfire directed at officers.

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Prosecutors argued the attack was orchestrated by Song and carried out by members of what they described as a North Texas Antifa cell, FOX 4 reported.