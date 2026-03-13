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Nine convicted in North Texas ICE attack as Kash Patel issues warning to those who target federal officers

Benjamin Song convicted of attempted murder while most defendants found guilty of providing material support to terrorists

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
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Jurors delivered a mixed verdict Friday in the federal trial of nine people accused of carrying out a 2025 "ambush" attack on an ICE detention facility in North Texas.

Jurors delivered the verdict around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the federal courthouse in Fort Worth following roughly a day and a half of deliberations, FOX 4 News reported.

"The guilty verdicts in today’s case go to show this FBI’s 24/7 commitment to identifying, locating, and dismantling ANTIFA members and their networks," Kash Patel told Fox News Digital. 

FEDERAL AGENTS DEPLOY TEAR GAS, RUBBER BULLETS ON PROTESTERS OUTSIDE MINNEAPOLIS FEDERAL BUILDING

Law enforcement officers respond outside a detention facility in Alvarado, Texas, after an armed ambush.

Law enforcement officers gather outside the Prairieland Detention Center following an ambush in Alvarado, Texas, July 4, 2025. (Mark David Smith/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"I want to thank our Dallas field office and great partners for delivering justice. If you attack federal law enforcement this FBI will use every resource at our disposal to hunt you down."

Benjamin Song was convicted of the most serious charge — attempted murder — for shooting Alvarado Police Lt. Thomas Gross, according to FOX 4.

All but one of the nine defendants — Daniel Estrada — were found guilty of providing material support to terrorists, rioting, conspiring to use and carry explosives, and using explosives during a riot, FOX 4 reported.

ICE RE-ARRESTS TWO VENEZUELAN MEN AFTER FEDERAL JUDGE'S RELEASE ORDER

Benjamin Song, alleged Texas ICE attacker, poses for a mugshot

Benjamin Song was convicted of attempted murder. (FBI)

Zachary Evetts, Autumn Hill, Meagan Morris and Maricela Rueda were acquitted on three counts of attempted murder and three counts of discharging a firearm. 

Song, however, was convicted on three firearm counts but acquitted on two of the attempted murder charges involving detention center employees, FOX 4 reported.

Estrada, who was not present the night of the incident, was convicted of concealing records and conspiracy to conceal documents. 

Maricela Rueda was also convicted of conspiracy to conceal documents.

LEFT INSISTS ANTIFA ISN’T A REAL ORGANIZATION DESPITE MULTIPLE VIOLENT, PUBLIC INCIDENTS: 'MADE UP'

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks at a podium during a news conference inside the Justice Department.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, on Dec. 4, 2025. (Daniel Heuer/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities say the July 4, 2025, attack outside the Prairieland ICE Detention Facility in Alvarado involved fireworks, damage to buildings and vehicles, and gunfire directed at officers. 

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Prosecutors argued the attack was orchestrated by Song and carried out by members of what they described as a North Texas Antifa cell, FOX 4 reported.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Story tips can be sent to sophia.compton@fox.com.

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