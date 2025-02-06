Newsom praises 'very productive' Trump meeting as he seeks more federal wildfire money

California Gov. Gavin Newsom hailed President Donald Trump following a "very productive" meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

Newsom traveled to Washington to push for increased federal funding for recovery efforts after wildfires devastated tens of thousands of acres in the Los Angeles area. The governor held two meetings on Capitol Hill before traveling to the White House and petitioning Trump for "unconditional disaster aid," his office said.

"As we approach one month since the devastating wildfires across Southern California, we continue to cut red tape to speed up recovery and clean up efforts as well as ensure rebuilding efforts are swift," Newsom said in a statement. "We're working across the aisle, as we always have, to ensure survivors have the resources and support they need."

"Thank you President Trump for coming to our communities to see this first hand, and meeting with me today to continue our joint efforts to support people impacted," he added.

"The Governor expressed his appreciation for the Trump Administration's early collaboration and specifically thanked EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin for his agency's swift action, including over 1,000 personnel on the ground focused on debris removal," Newsom's office added in a statement.

Trump met with Newsom as he arrived in Los Angeles late last month — just four days after his inauguration as president — to survey the fire damage. Newsom approved some $2.5 billion in recovery work, which he hopes will be reimbursed by the federal government.

After the outbreak of the fires early last month, Trump repeatedly criticized Newsom's handling of the immense crisis. He has accused the governor of mismanaging forestry and water policy and, pointing to intense backlash over a perceived lack of preparation, called on Newsom to step down.

"Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!" Trump charged in a social media post on Jan. 8, as he repeated a derogatory name he often labels the governor.

Trump also placed blame for the deadly wildfires on Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, another Democrat, and the policies approved by state lawmakers in heavily blue California. In an executive order issued last month, he described management of the state's land and water resources as "disastrous."

Trump had threatened to withhold wildfire aid until certain stipulations were met in California, including changes to water policy and requiring an ID to vote, but now appears willing to work with Newsom.

The president declared that "we're looking to get something completed. And the way you get it completed is to work together."