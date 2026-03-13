Dems continue to reject GOP efforts to fund ICE in DHS fight despite terror concerns: 'That's on them'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats on Capitol Hill are accusing Republicans of walking away from attempts to shrink the size of a partial government shutdown that began on February 14, arguing that the impasse over funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) doesn’t need to hold up funding for other agencies also tied to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

It’s a position that Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., believes his party has repeatedly made clear.

"We're totally ready to fund FEMA, TSA, Coast Guard, other elements. But while ICE continues to misbehave, we need to make sure that there's an agreement about their behavior. And the Republicans are holding the rest of DHS hostage," Whitehouse said, listing the other agencies also tied to DHS.

"That's on them," he added.

SCHUMER, DEMS AGAIN BLOCK DHS FUNDING, FORCE STATE OF THE UNION SHOWDOWN

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, scoffed at what they view as Democratic calls to avoid the heart of the gridlock.

"That’s extremely hypocritical because we’ve already funded ICE," Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said, noting that the agency had already received allocations through Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill last year.

"So, the only thing they’re doing is hurting the air-traveling public through TSA. They’re hurting them and not accomplishing what they’re saying they’re trying to accomplish. It’s shameful," Cornyn said.

DHS SHUTDOWN TRIGGERS TSA ‘EMERGENCY MEASURES’ AS LAWMAKER WARNS AIRPORTS COULD FEEL ECONOMIC PAIN

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., echoed Cornyn’s thinking, arguing that lawmakers should address DHS funding.

"All of Homeland Security needs to be funded. We're not going to pick part of it not being funded. It's making our country less safe," Scott said.

The lapse in funding for DHS hit the one-month mark Saturday with no resolution in sight over the 10 operational reform demands Democrats have made regarding any funding for ICE.

SWALWELL PRESSED ON DEMOCRATS' RESISTANCE TO FULLY FUNDING DHS AMID IRAN THREAT

Among others, Democrats are demanding a ban on masks for ICE agents, an end to roaming patrols, stiffer warrant requirements and visible identification markings. Their demands came about in the wake of the deaths of two civilians in Minnesota who lost their lives in escalated confrontations with immigration enforcement.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., said it was squarely on the Trump administration to make those incidents more unlikely in the future.

"Trump has a responsibility to put safeguards around a corrupt agency that is endangering the constitutional privileges of everybody," Markey said.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS VOTE TO CONTINUE DHS SHUTDOWN DESPITE IRAN THREAT, NOEM'S OUSTER

Without those demands, Democrats say there’s no way to press on towards funding ICE.

"Frankly, we have a simple menu of fixes to ensure that ICE and CBP follow the same standards as state and local law enforcement. We get agreement on that we can move ahead," Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans maintain the demands would handcuff President Donald Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown efforts.

Republicans can’t advance funding legislation in the Senate without the help of at least 7 Democrats. Republicans hold 53 seats in the chamber and need 60 votes to break the threat of a filibuster.