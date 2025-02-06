Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Elon Musk

Liz Cheney to Elon Musk regarding her past work at USAID: 'Damn Right'

Musk has likened USAID to 'a bowl of worms'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Former USAID official Mark Moyar says ‘corruption’ at the agency ‘subverted’ the president’s agenda Video

Former USAID official Mark Moyar says ‘corruption’ at the agency ‘subverted’ the president’s agenda

USAID official Mark Moyar details his experience dealing with 'corruption' and instances of government waste on leftist ideologies during his tenure at the agency from 2018 to 2019.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney emphatically acknowledged her past work for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) when responding to a tweet by Elon Musk.

Musk, who is spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effort to slash government waste and fraud, has the agency in his crosshairs.

"Interesting," Musk wrote in response to a post in which Mike Benz, founder and executive director of the Foundation for Freedom Online, said Cheney had been "spawned out of USAID." Benz shared a screenshot from an article that said Cheney had worked at the agency.

"Damn right, @Elon. I’m proud of what America did to win the Cold War, defeat Soviet communism, and defend democracy. Our nation stood for freedom. You may be unfamiliar with that part of our history since you weren’t yet an American citizen," Cheney declared when retweeting Musk.

USAID STAFFERS STUNNED, ANGERED BY TRUMP ADMIN'S DOGE SHUTDOWN OF $40B AGENCY

Left: Former Rep. Liz Cheney; Right: Elon Musk

Left: Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington D.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024; Right: Elon Musk arrives to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Left: William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images; Right: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Benz shared screenshots of Cheney's post and of Musk's post, and wrote, "'Damn right I was spawned out of USAID.' - Liz Cheney."

"No kidding," Musk replied when retweeting Benz.

President Donald Trump shared a screenshot of Musk's post on Truth Social.

The Biographical Directory of the United States Congress notes that Cheney was a staffer at USAID from 1989-1992.

She was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. 

BIDEN AWARDS LIZ CHENEY, JAN 6 COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN A MEDAL: US ‘IS BETTER BECAUSE OF THEIR DEDICATION’

Vice President Kamala Harris and former Rep. Liz Cheney in 2024

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks with former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., at a town hall at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Oct. 21, 2024, in Royal Oak, Mich. (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

Last year she endorsed, and even campaigned with, former Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate who lost to Trump.

During her congressional tenure, Cheney served on the House Select Committee that probed the Jan. 6 episode.

President Joe Biden, who awarded Cheney the Presidential Citizens Medal, pardoned lawmakers and staffers who served on the committee out of concern that they could be targeted in "politically motivated prosecutions."

WHAT IS USAID AND WHY IS IT IN TRUMP'S CROSSHAIRS?

Biden pardons Dr. Fauci, Mark Milley, Jan. 6 committee members Video

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During a recent X spaces, Musk said that unlike an apple contaminated by a worm, USAID is "a bowl of worms."

"There is no apple," he said. "It's beyond repair."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics