Border security

First 10 ‘high threat’ illegals to arrive to Guantanamo Bay are all Tren de Aragua members

Tren de Aragua expert Joseph Humire said that President Donald Trump’s latest moves are 'tremendously significant' and shows there is a 'new attitude' against the gang in the US

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
Published
Criminal migrant flight arrives at Guantanamo Bay Video

Criminal migrant flight arrives at Guantanamo Bay

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports on the first flight of migrants arriving in Guantanamo Bay on 'America Reports.'

The Department of Defense (DOD) confirmed the arrival of the first 10 "high threat" illegal migrant criminals to the U.S.'s most secure prison – the Guantánamo Bay Detention Camp – in Cuba, all of whom are members of the violent Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua (TdA).

TdA is an international criminal group that has been terrorizing U.S. communities from New York City to Colorado. As one of his first actions, President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Jan. 20 instructing the State Department and other government agencies to move to designate TdA as a "foreign terrorist organization."

On Thursday, ICE and other federal law enforcement agencies conducted a series of raids in Aurora, Colorado, resulting in the arrest of over 100 TdA members.

Flights Gitmo

This image shows migrants boarding a military flight to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Department of Homeland Security)

The 10 high-threat migrants arrived at Guantánamo Bay on Thursday, the DOD confirmed in a statement. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also confirmed the migrants’ arrival and stated that all 10 are members of Tren de Aragua.

The DOD stated that these migrant criminals are being housed in vacant detention facilities. The DOD said that is only a temporary arrangement being made to "ensure the safe and secure detention of these individuals until they can be transported to their country of origin or other appropriate destination."

DHS clarified that the Guantánamo Bay prison will be used to house only "the worst of the worst" criminals.

Migrants Gitmo

This image shows migrants boarding a flight to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Department of Homeland Security)

Commenting on the arrests of the over 100 TdA members on Wednesday, Joseph Humire, executive director of the Center for a Secure Free Society and an expert on TdA, told Fox News Digital that Trump’s latest moves are "tremendously significant" that shows that there is a "new attitude" against TdA in the U.S.

"That’s what’s needed to be able to dismantle them and eventually deport them from the United States," he said. "This is a foreign terrorist organization that has been spreading throughout the United States for the last couple of years and doing it so very rapidly, so I think the impetus is on the United States to use all the elements of our national security to be able to dismantle them from within."

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

