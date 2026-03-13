Ex-Dem senator admits to affair with former bodyguard in explosive court filing: 'Romantic and Intimate'

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Former Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema admitted to having an affair with her former bodyguard while in office and while he was still married — an admission that came by way of an explosive new court filing in the state of North Carolina, seeking to dismiss a so-called "homewrecker" lawsuit filed by the bodyguard's estranged wife.

Sinema, who served in the Senate from 2019 to 2025, acknowledged the relationship with her former bodyguard, Matthew Ammel, in a motion to dismiss the "alienation of affection" lawsuit filed in North Carolina by his estranged wife.

The complaint accused Sinema of engaging in "intentional and malicious interference" in Ammel's marriage and sought $25,000 in damages from Sinema as a result of allegedly "willful and wanton" conduct.

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Neither the motion to dismiss, nor the sworn declaration Sinema submitted to the court, seeks to dispute the nature of her affair with Ammel — described as both "romantic and intimate."

Rather, the filings argue that the case should be dropped because the communications in question occurred "exclusively outside" the boundaries of the Tar Heel state.

Combined, the new filings leave little to the imagination regarding the nature of the affair between Sinema and Ammel, which began in May 2024 in Sonoma, Calif., and involved months of phone calls, emails, and Signal messages, in addition to various romantic relations in cities across the U.S. cities.

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"I keep waking up during my sleep and reaching over for your arms to hold me," Sinema told Ammel in one Signal message, which she recalled was sent in June 2024 from Scottsdale, and received by Ammel while in Kansas.

That fall, another Signal exchange between the two was apparently interrupted by Ammel's estranged wife. She allegedly responded to Sinema directly, stating: "Are you having an affair with my husband? You took a married man away from his family."

Just six states, including North Carolina, still recognize "alienation of affection" lawsuits, though the ones that do still require the spouses to meet a difficult legal burden.

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In order to succeed in the lawsuit, plaintiffs in an "alienation of affection" lawsuit must prove to the court three things: First, that the marriage had real affection and a viable relationship before any third-party involvement; second, that the "love and affection" was destroyed, or significantly diminished; and finally, that the defendant directly "caused the destruction of that marital love and affection."

Fox News Digital reached out to Sinema for comment.