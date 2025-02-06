Expand / Collapse search
Justice Department

Attorney General Pam Bondi to travel to New Orleans to survey Super Bowl LIX security

Bondi will meet with multiple law enforcement groups and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry to talk security ahead of the Super Bowl

By Breanne Deppisch , David Spunt , Jake Gibson Fox News
Published
Pam Bondi orders directives to fight the weaponization of justice Video

Pam Bondi orders directives to fight the weaponization of justice

Fox News correspondent David Spunt has the latest on the confirmation of Pam Bondi as attorney general on 'Special Report.'

Pam Bondi will spend her first full day as U.S. attorney general Thursday traveling to New Orleans to survey security of the Super Bowl game this Sunday, Fox News has learned.

Her trip is part of an effort to highlight the administration’s broader commitment to crack down on violent crime and acts of terrorism.

Bondi will be accompanied by Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, the Justice Department said, where she will meet with multiple law enforcement groups at the federal and local level, including DOJ components and the FBI field office.

BONDI'S DOJ DAY 1 DIRECTIVES; FIGHT WEAPONIZATION OF JUSTICE, ELIMINATE CARTELS, LIFT DEATH PENALTY BAN

Trump attorney general nominee Pam Bondi

Trump attorney general nominee Pam Bondi is seen testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, alongside a logo of the Justice Department.  (AP Images/Getty)

Her visit comes less than two months after a man used a vehicle to ram through crowds on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early New Year’s Day, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 30 others in what FBI officials said was being investigated as an act of terrorism.

While in New Orleans, Bondi plans to conduct briefings during the visit related to preventing another terrorist attack in New Orleans, DOJ officials told Fox News.

The visit comes as Bondi looks to move on her Day One prioritie— among them, cracking down on terrorist-linked or inspired attacks on U.S. soil.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Breanne Deppisch is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the Trump administration, with a focus on the Justice Department, FBI, and other national news. 

