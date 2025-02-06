Attorney General Pam Bondi to travel to New Orleans to survey Super Bowl LIX security

Pam Bondi will spend her first full day as U.S. attorney general Thursday traveling to New Orleans to survey security of the Super Bowl game this Sunday, Fox News has learned.

Her trip is part of an effort to highlight the administration’s broader commitment to crack down on violent crime and acts of terrorism.

Bondi will be accompanied by Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, the Justice Department said, where she will meet with multiple law enforcement groups at the federal and local level, including DOJ components and the FBI field office.

BONDI'S DOJ DAY 1 DIRECTIVES; FIGHT WEAPONIZATION OF JUSTICE, ELIMINATE CARTELS, LIFT DEATH PENALTY BAN

Her visit comes less than two months after a man used a vehicle to ram through crowds on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early New Year’s Day, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 30 others in what FBI officials said was being investigated as an act of terrorism.

While in New Orleans, Bondi plans to conduct briefings during the visit related to preventing another terrorist attack in New Orleans, DOJ officials told Fox News.

The visit comes as Bondi looks to move on her Day One prioritie— among them, cracking down on terrorist-linked or inspired attacks on U.S. soil.

