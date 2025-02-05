Former USAID official Mark Moyar says ‘corruption’ at agency ‘subverted’ Trump White House

In President Donald Trump's first term in the White House, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) was rife with "corrruption" as staffers were intent on "subverting the president's will," on policy matters and sending taxpayer dollars overseas to further DEI and LGBT advocacy initiatives, a former USAID official told Fox News Digital in an interview.

"A lot of them were beholden or had ties to the previous administration, the Obama administration, [and] the large majority of them had voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016," Mark Moyar, who worked in the department from 2018 to 2019, said.

"Now some of them did as they were told, but there was a large resistance element. And in one case, I was at a meeting, and they talked about how there was this aid going into Syria, and we needed to hide it from the White House, because we don't want President Trump finding out about it and canceling it."

"They apparently just forgot I was in the room," he added.

Moyar resigned from his position in July 2019 after his security clearance was suspended due to a dispute over him publishing a book – "Oppose Any Foe: The Rise of America's Special Operations Forces" – before the Defense Department was able to complete a prepublication review for potentially classified information, according to a court document.

While USAID did not officially terminate his employment, Moyar said he was effectively "fired" without due process. He has also alleged that the suspension of his security clearance was a form of retaliation for reporting waste, fraud and abuse within the agency.

Moyar said significant amounts of money were being spent at USAID without the knowledge of political appointees. He described a case from 2019, "more than halfway through the administration," where officials discovered a "big slush fund that none of his political appointees knew about."

Once it was exposed, they were able to take action, but he emphasized that such issues were widespread across the agency. He also pointed to numerous conflicts of interest, where employees used their positions to benefit private businesses in which they had a stake – something he described as "totally illegal."

Moyar explained that what ultimately led to getting in trouble at the department was reporting an office director who was not only using his role to assist a specific company but was also "the Chairman of the Board of that company." Despite previous reports being made about the misconduct, he said no action was taken. Instead, he said the agency "helped him find employment at another federal agency, the Department of Defense, so he ends up OK."

"Meanwhile, they come after me and try to accuse me of publishing classified information and use that as a pretext to have me fired," Moya said. "And I'm 100% sure this is fraudulent. I've actually sued the government to turn over the records, and still, five years later, the Department of Justice is fighting me. But it's part of a larger pattern where the people who report the corruption are the ones who get kicked out, and the ones who are engaged in corruption thrive within the organization."

Moyar added this is part of why such "radical" changes are happening in real time at the USAID, as Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – the government accountability unit headed by billionaire Elon Musk – effectively shut down the $40 billion agency on Monday.

The former director also detailed instances of government waste dating back to Trump's first term, saying it;s "so important to get into the records of the agency" to determine how many taxpayer dollars have been used on wasteful initiatives.

Uncovering the full extent of DEI-related spending at USAID will take significant effort, as much of it has been "disguised or rebranded," Moyar said. He noted that while it's clear a "huge amount" has already been spent, the actual figure is likely even higher. He also criticized the push for DEI abroad, calling it not only a "ridiculous ideology" but one that is actively harming U.S. relations with other countries. "Most other countries look at this DEI stuff and say, ‘This is crazy,’" he said, adding that efforts to promote a "radical LGBTQ agenda" overseas have sometimes been met with resistance.

"So I think we're going to find a great amount of waste, fraud and abuse, especially because the Inspector General, I think, has been asleep at the wheel," Moyar said. "In the weeks and months to come, we're going to hear a lot of horror stories about how USAID has been misusing the money."

USAID was set up in the early 1960s to act on behalf of the U.S. to deliver aid across the globe, particularly in impoverished and underdeveloped regions. The Trump administration alleges that much of the spending has been wasteful, promoting a liberal agenda around the world.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the State Department, Department of Defense and USAID for comment.

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.