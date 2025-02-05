Top Arizona lawmaker spotlights 'adorable moment' as Trump signed women's sports executive order

EXCLUSIVE: Arizona’s Senate president, Republican Sen. Warren Petersen, spoke to Fox News Digital after attending President Donald Trump's signing of the "No Men in Women's Sports" executive order, which Petersen called an "incredible" moment for female athletes nationwide.

"I think the impact is huge," Petersen told Fox News Digital shortly after witnessing Trump sign the highly anticipated executive order to keep biological males out of women’s sports, fulfilling one of his most prominent campaign promises.

"We now have a multi-pronged approach to making sure that only girls play in girls sports and boys cannot play in girls sports," Petersen said. "We've passed laws to do this. We've been litigating in the courts, and now we have the executive branch issuing an executive order saying that the way they're interpreting Title IX is just boys and girls. Boys are boys and girls are girls. And if you violate this title, if you allow boys to play in girls sports, then you're going to lose federal funding, and you're going to be investigated. I think it's great news."

Citing recent polling, Petersen pointed out that 70% of Americans "want to see girls' sports protected."

"I think this is a perfect example of why you're seeing Democrats with the 31% approval rating," Petersen said. "I think this is a perfect example of what you saw in Arizona, that we increased our majorities, and we won virtually all of our competitive races. So I'm excited. I mean, President Trump is making girl sports great again and that's good for America. That's good for American girls. And girls can now pursue their dreams. It has been absolutely ridiculous that you've had girls work their whole lives, set goals, work hard only for some boy to come along and snatch their dreams away from them. In sports, it's really been unthinkable that we have allowed this to happen to some of our girls and some of the women."

Petersen, who posted a photo at the event with former NCAA swimmer and girls sports activist Riley Gaines, spoke to Fox News Digital about the "disconnect" between the average American voter and Democrat politicians on the issue of girls' sports.

"They're totally out of touch with their voters," Petersen said. "They have this really loud, small faction that's well-funded and well-organized, but it is by far out of touch with what the vast majority of Americans believe. And quite frankly, it's out of touch with logic and science. The biggest gaslight that we have had to deal with over the last several years are the Democrats trying to convince the rest of America that boys are girls. I mean, that is total lunacy, totally insane. It flies in the face of just common logic and the voters sent a message loud and clear that they're not going to have it."

As Trump was signing the executive order, dozens of young female athletes who were in the audience walked up to the table and surrounded Trump after he invited them over in a moment that Petersen called "incredible."

"I think it was just a feeling of relief, I can't believe this battle is over," Petersen told Fox News Digital. "The boys playing in girls sports, you know, stolen titles from our girls and women. That time is over. And I thought it was really an adorable moment. We're you're just extremely grateful for this president."

"I think this common sense move that he's making is just, you know, the reason why his his polling is very high right now. And, you know, people are just so sick of politicians making promises saying they're going to do things…and nobody can say that Trump is not fulfilling his promises because not only is Trump fulfilling his promises, but he's doing it at a breakneck speed."

Petersen, who has filed paperwork to run for attorney general in Arizona, told Fox News Digital that he will continue to fight for the "right side" of this issue in his home state.

"I'm the lead defendant in a case to protect the Save Women's Sports Act in Arizona," Petersen explained.

"It's sitting at the Supreme Court right now. We're going to see that trial all the way through. We have an attorney general who's completely out of touch with the rest of the Democrats. She wouldn't defend the law. She thought it was okay for boys to play in girl sports. So I am defending that law. It's in the Supreme Court. We are going to see that all the way through."