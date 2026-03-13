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War With Iran

Trump says US ‘obliterated’ targets in strike on key Iranian oil hub

Kharg Island is home to major oil terminals that have long been central to Iran’s energy trade

By Amanda Macias Fox News
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Iran is in a different state now, expert explains Video

Iran is in a different state now, expert explains

Retired Vice Adm. Kevin Donegan discusses Iran threatening traffic through the Strait of Hormuz on 'The Story.'

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President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. had carried out a bombing raid on Iran’s Kharg Island, a strategically important island in the Persian Gulf that serves as one of the country’s main oil export hubs.

Located off Iran’s southern coast, Kharg Island is home to major oil terminals that have long been central to Iran’s energy trade and economic lifeline. 

Because so much of the country’s crude oil exports pass through the island, it is widely viewed as one of Iran’s most sensitive and strategically important pieces of infrastructure.

"Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Satellite view of Kharg Island in Iran

Satellite view of Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Iran.  (Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2024)

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"Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision," he added.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

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