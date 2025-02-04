Fox News Politics Newsletter: Fed resignations spike on Trump's offer

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

-House delays key vote on Trump budget bill after conservative fury over spending cuts

-Gabbard explains why she wouldn’t call Edward Snowden a traitor as she seeks to assuage concerned senators

-Senate confirms Doug Collins to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs

Cashing out

The White House is expecting a "spike" in federal resignations ahead of a Thursday deadline for a buyout offer, Fox News Digital has learned.

Nearly all federal employees were offered a buyout as part of President Donald Trump ’s plan for government employees to physically work out of their offices, following years of remote work stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Government employees have until Thursday to take the offer, with the Trump administration expecting an influx of resignations in the next two days.

"The number of deferred resignations is rapidly growing, and we’re expecting the largest spike 24 to 48 hours before the deadline," a White House official told Fox News Digital on Tuesday morning…Read more

White House

ADVANTAGE TRUMP: Trump handed opportunity ‘to save Medicare’ after Biden admin’s final blow to seniors…Read more

BORDER BATTLE: Trump White House makes crucial pledge as left-wing activists sue over border crackdown…Read more

'UNLAWFUI': FBI agents sue Trump DOJ to block any public identification of employees who worked on Jan. 6 investigations…Read more

World Stage

'PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH': Trump and Netanyahu expected to discuss Iran, Hamas at White House meeting…Read more

AI SUMMITT: JD Vance to attend AI summit in Paris, French official says…Read more

GAZA REBUILD: Trump eyes Abraham Accords expansion, Gaza rebuild with Netanyahu meeting on deck…Read more

GUAC FAUX PAS: Schumer mocked for Corona and guac clip warning Trump tariffs will hurt Super Bowl parties: 'Not good at this'…Read more

Capitol Hill

NATIONAL SECURITY: Tulsi Gabbard scores key committee Republican's support ahead of pivotal vote…Read more

TULSI'S TIGHTROPE: Tulsi Gabbard confirmation fate to be tested with key committee vote…Read more

VYING FOR VOTES: RFK Jr. to get key committee vote as crucial senator remains tightlipped on stance…Read more

'ONE SHOT': Elon Musk dunks on Sen. Chuck Schumer, declaring 'Hysterical reactions' demonstrate DOGE's importance…Read more

Across America

'LEARNED ABSOLUTELY NOTHING': New DNC vice chair sets social media ablaze after 'radical' posts exposed: 'Learned absolutely nothing'…Read more

'BETRAYED OUR TRUST': DC Councilmember Trayon White faces possible expulsion vote over federal bribery charge…Read more

PROTECTING PILLS: New York Gov. Hochul signs law protecting abortion pill prescribers after doctor indicted in Louisiana…Read more

'I HOPE HE RUNS': Senators back Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio governor ahead of expected gubernatorial bid…Read more

'PROTECTING' MUSK: Federal prosecutor vows to protect DOGE staffers from any 'threats, confrontations' targeting Musk team…Read more

'EXCITING CHAPTER': Interior Sec takes aim at Biden oil lease ban, 'coercive' climate policies in Day 1 orders…Read more

DC POLITICIAN EXPELLED: DC Council expels Trayon White following federal bribery charge…Read more