Schumer mocked for Corona and guac clip warning Trump tariffs will hurt Super Bowl parties: 'Not good at this'

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer was criticized for his public response to President Donald Trump threatening a potential trade war with Mexico and Canada.

Just prior to Trump negotiating separate weekslong pauses on major tariffs set to go into effect, Schumer sought to make a kitchen table issue of their potential negative effects ahead of the Super Bowl – which is airing Sunday on FOX.

"It’s going to affect beer, OK," Schumer said, holding up a tall can of Corona Extra. "Most of it, Corona here, comes from Mexico."

"It’s going to affect your guac – because what is guacamole made of? Avocados. If you have pizza, it's going to affect the cost of cheese."

Schumer, D-N.Y., added that tariffs will mean "higher prices for New Yorkers" and that "everything you were promised during the election is out the window if these tariffs go through."

Left-leaning comedian Jon Stewart opened his "Daily Show" by lambasting Trump’s initial orders regarding federal email pronouns but also saved some comic invective for Schumer.

"Your response to the trade war is to f---ing tell us guacamole is made of avocados?" Stewart said, adding that Democrats need to stop "trotting Schumer out every time Trump traverses into the unreal – He’s not good at this."

In a now-deleted Father’s Day post on X, Schumer photographed himself in front of a grill with raw burger patties topped with cheese – with commenters suggesting the Democrat misrepresented his grilling skills in that cheese is added after the burger is cooked.

After Schumer’s beer and avocado comments, critics, including conservative pundit Matt Walsh, said the lawmaker’s claim that "most beer" comes from Mexico is false.

"Corona is one of the few exceptions, and it tastes like dishwater. All the good beer is brewed right here in America," Walsh said as Schumer’s state is home to hundreds of breweries, and the northeast region is also home to top brands Yuengling, Samuel Adams, Tröegs, Natty Boh and Straub.

"Someone want to remind Chuck that Genessee beer is made in Rochester: [In] the state he supposedly represents," an X critic said.

To that end, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp referenced Schumer’s past cookout faux-pas, posting a selfie with a can of Coors and the caption.

"Senator Schumer may want to stick to politics and leave beer (and cooking burgers) to the rest of us. This [Coors] was brewed in the great state of Georgia, by the way!"

OutKick founder Clay Travis said the clip showed why Democrats "can’t handle the Trump administration so far."

"[The] Trump team is moving at the speed of business & the Democrats are moving at the speed of government. Watch this Chuck Schumer awkward attack. They’re too slow to react," Travis said.

Former Trump aide Steve Cortes remarked that Schumer’s remarks had "echoes of Joe Biden’s ‘Despacito’ stunt" – a 2020 incident when Biden spoke at a Hispanic Heritage event in Kissimmee, Florida, with the song’s performer, Luis Fonsi.

Biden told the crowd he had "one thing to say" – and pulled out his phone to play "Despacito," which came through grainy on the event’s microphone as he bobbed his head with the music.

In another post, Rep. Beth van Duyne, R-Texas, said Trump’s tariff strategy proved the effectiveness of "negotiating from a position of strength" while Schumer is "standing around with a beer in one hand and an avocado in the other, refusing to recognize this as a win."

Other critics claimed Schumer asserted the products he showcased could not be produced without Mexico.

"We produce enough avocados in California, Florida and Hawaii," one commenter claimed.

"Who had Chuck Schumer selling Mexican beer on their 2025 bingo card," another X user wrote.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday the clip proves Democrats remain out of touch with Americans, and that while "Schumer is whining about the cost of a pint of beer, President Trump is talking about saving American lives" from fentanyl.

The U.S. produced nearly 80% of its beer consumed in 2023, according to the National Beer Wholesalers Association. About 20% was imported, chiefly from Mexico, Germany, Holland, Canada, Ireland and Japan. U.S. avocado consumption counts Mexico as its largest share. However, in the 1980s, domestic production contributed to the largest proportion of consumption.

Schumer did not respond to a request for comment.