©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Senate confirms Doug Collins to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs

The Air Force Reserve chaplain served in Congress from 2013 to 2021

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
Published
Democrats have been 'gaslighting the American people for years,' says Doug Collins Video

Democrats have been 'gaslighting the American people for years,' says Doug Collins

'Fox News @ Night' panelists Bruce Levell and Doug Collins discuss early voting in Georgia and top issues in the 2024 presidential election.

The Senate confirmed former Rep. Doug Collins to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs on Tuesday.

Collins scored one of the widest bipartisan votes of any Trump Cabinet nominee so far: 77 to 23. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was confirmed 99-0. 

The Air Force Reserve chaplain served in Congress from 2013 to 2021, where he defended President Donald Trump during the 2019 impeachment inquiry.

Collins also passed through the Veterans’ Affairs Committee on a wide bipartisan vote – only Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, voted against him. 

Collins will now head an agency marred by budget shortfalls, millions paid out to executives who weren’t eligible to receive them, and complaints from veterans about long wait times for care. It’ll be his first time leading an organization as sprawling as the VA, with its 400,000 employees and 1,300 health facilities. 

HAWAII'S HIRONO ONLY SENATOR TO VOTE NO ON COLLINS, CONTINUING PARTISAN STREAK AT HEARINGS

Doug Collins testifies

Former Rep. Doug Collins testifies during his Senate Veterans Affairs Committee confirmation hearing.

"I do not come into this with rose-colored glasses. This is a large undertaking that I feel called to be at," Collins said. "When a veteran has to call a congressman or senator’s office to get the care they have already earned, it’s a mark of failure."

In response to questions about Trump’s focus on budget cuts and a hiring freeze, Collins said he would work to ensure that did not come at the expense of veterans’ care. 

"I'm gonna take care of the veterans. That means that we're not gonna balance budgets on the back of veterans benefits."

doug-collins

Rep. Doug Collins campaigns during his failed 2020 Senate bid in Georgia. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Collins said he aligned with Trump on allowing veterans choice for their healthcare. Trump during his first term pushed through the Mission Act, which allowed veterans to choose the VA or private care in their communities. 

"I believe you can have both. I believe you have a strong VA as it currently exists and have the community care aspect," he said.

Democrats repeatedly asked Collins to promise not to privatize the VA, so many times that Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., asked him to "pinky swear" not to do it. Collins held up his pinky to promise that would not happen. 

