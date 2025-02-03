New DNC vice chair sets social media ablaze after 'radical' posts exposed: 'Learned absolutely nothing'

Newly elected Democratic National Committee (DNC) Vice Chair David Hogg, a 24-year-old gun control activist and emerging voice in the Democratic Party, is the DNC's first Gen Z vice chair. He has the digital footprint to prove it.

"Are you ready to go on the offense? We have to win back our young people. I'm the only candidate in this race for any of these positions that is under 30. We had a 20-point shift to the right of our young people. We must show our young people we give a damn about them, that we support them, and we invest in them," Hogg said at the DNC's Winter Meeting.

Yet, Hogg could be backed into a defensive position as he assumes his new role as vice chair.

NEW DNC VICE CHAIR PREVIOUSLY CALLED FOR ICE TO BE ABOLISHED

"I have raised over $11 million in the past year to support the future of our party because I don't just tweet," Hogg said. "I don't just talk the talk. I also walk the walk, and I knock the knock on doors around this country."

Hogg's old posts have gone viral as conservative activists have sounded the alarm about his past policy positions and rhetoric against conservatives.

In 2022, he rallied around several left-wing positions, including "legalizing all drugs" and "supporting a 100% tax after your first billion."

"How radical you ask? I don’t think anybody should have over $1 billion in assets there should be a 100% tax after your first billion," Hogg posted on X in April 2022. "I think we need to do what Australia did in regards to guns. We need universal healthcare Free college for all Legalize all drugs."

DNC LAMBASTED FOR 'BEYOND PARODY' LEADERSHIP VOTE THAT INCLUDED SINGING, GENDER RULES: 'CAN’T STOP LAUGHING'

Months later, he said he would prefer to own a Porsche than have kids, claiming it is better for the environment.

"Like me? I’m never planning on having kids. I would much rather own a Porsche and have a Portuguese water dog and golden doodle," Hogg posted on X in September 2022. "Long term it’s cheaper, better for The environment and will never tell you that it hates you or ask you to pay for college."

Hogg also acknowledged in 2022 that "any politician doing anything with me is in effect committing political suicide."

Conservatives on X are calling out the irony of the DNC now electing him to a leadership position.

Many have pointed to Hogg's progressive views on masculinity as a turnoff to young male voters.

In 2021, Hogg called to "abolish ICE" and "defund the police not USPS."

Upon accepting the new DNC leadership position, X users are calling out Hogg for his 2022 post that said, "We have enough straight white men in power. It’d be nice to see some people who actually look like our country and not privilege."

DEMOCRATS ELECT NEW CHAIR WHO BRANDED TRUMP A 'TRAITOR' AS PARTY AIMS TO REBOUND FROM DISASTROUS 2024 ELECTION

X users also argued Hogg's nomination proves the Democratic Party is out of touch with its electorate.

Conservatives have also trolled Hogg's nomination, arguing that "He will help Republicans win for years to come."

Hogg garnered national attention in 2018 as a co-founder of March for Our Lives, a student-led organization launched by survivors of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since 2018, Hogg has become a voice of young Democrats in the mainstream media as he continues his advocacy work. After graduating from Harvard in 2023, Hogg co-founded Leaders We Deserve, a political action committee promoting young progressive candidates for state and federal office.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DNC and David Hogg.