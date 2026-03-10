Trump stirs GOP primary drama with visit to Massie’s Kentucky home turf

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is taking his feud with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., to the libertarian lawmaker's home turf on Wednesday.

Trump is expected to hold an event in Hebron, Kentucky, on Wednesday, the Republican Party of Kentucky announced on social media Monday. It's located in the northern part of the state's 4th Congressional District, which Massie represents.

Massie's primary rival, Ed Gallrein, will attend the Hebron event, his campaign confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday, while deferring all other questions on the matter to the White House.

Massie himself will miss the event due to a previously scheduled official engagement, his spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

When asked about the visit, White House spokeswoman Liz Huston told Fox News Digital, "President Trump will visit the great states of Ohio and Kentucky on Wednesday to tout his economic victories and detail his Administration’s aggressive, ongoing efforts to lower prices and make America more affordable."

The president has thrown his considerable influence behind Gallrein to unseat Massie after the GOP lawmaker publicly defied Trump on multiple occasions.

Massie most recently was one of two House Republicans to vote to stop Trump's joint operation in Iran with Israel, though the legislation was successfully blocked by the majority of GOP lawmakers and a handful of Democrats.

He was also one of two Republicans to vote against Trump's "big, beautiful bill" last year.

Trump in turn has hurled a slew of personal attacks against Massie, including calling him "weak and pathetic" in a statement endorsing Gallrein in October.

"He only votes against the Republican Party, making life very easy for the Radical Left. Unlike ‘lightweight’ Massie, a totally ineffective LOSER who has failed us so badly, CAPTAIN ED GALLREIN IS A WINNER WHO WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN," Trump posted on Truth Social at the time, one of numerous criticisms targeting the Kentucky Republican through the years.

He called Massie the "worst Republican congressman" in July amid Massie's bipartisan push to force the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein.

But Massie has so far appeared to defy political gravity despite making political enemies out of both Trump and House GOP leaders.

He handily defeated multiple primary challengers in 2024 and 2022, despite public feuds with Trump, and has served his district since 2012.

Gallrein is a retired Navy SEAL and farmer who launched his campaign days after Trump made his endorsement. Their primary election day is May 19.