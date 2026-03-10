Trump foe Fani Willis blocked yet again from collapsed RICO case as president pushes to claw back millions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A judge in Fulton County, Georgia, ruled Monday that District Attorney Fani Willis cannot participate in a fight over President Donald Trump's and his co-defendants' attempts to recoup millions of dollars in legal fees spent during her failed racketeering case against them.

Judge Scott McAfee said in an order that because Willis was already "wholly disqualified" from the prosecution, she could not be party to the battle over what amounted to $16.8 million in fees sought by Trump and his co-defendants. Trump requested Willis' office reimburse him more than $6.2 million in attorney fees and costs earlier this year.

McAfee's order marks a victory for Trump in his yearslong feud with Willis, who he said was a "rabid partisan" on a "witch hunt" during the prosecution.

The defendants, whom Willis criminally charged with conspiring to illegally overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, are pushing for legal fees based on a state law passed in 2025 that allows them to be paid back for cases in which prosecutors are disqualified.

JONATHAN TURLEY: FANI WILLIS' CASE AGAINST TRUMP COLLAPSES UNDER ITS OWN INSANITY

McAfee said Fulton County could be involved since the money would come out of the county's budget, but Willis' lawyers argued in court filings that she too should have a say.

"Without intervention by the District Attorney, any award would violate basic fundamental notions of due process by denying her an opportunity to be heard or even challenge the reasonableness of the claimed attorney fees before it is taken from her budget," the lawyers wrote.

Trump’s lead attorney in the case, Steve Sadow, said in a statement that McAfee’s decision was correct.

"Judge McAfee has properly denied DA Willis’ motion to intervene in POTUS’ action for reimbursement of attorney fees because her disqualification for improper conduct bars Willis and her office from any further participation in this dismissed, lawfare case," Sadow said.

Willis brought a sprawling Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations case against Trump and 18 co-defendants in August 2023, alleging they conspired to interfere with the 2020 election, but the case was whittled down significantly because of plea deals and dismissed charges.

The biggest blow to the prosecution came in 2024, however, when the Georgia Court of Appeals disqualified Willis, finding that an undisclosed romantic relationship she had with her lead prosecutor, Nathan Wade, presented a conflict of interest. Her disqualification flipped the case into the hands of the Georgia Prosecuting Attorneys' Council to decide what to do with it. The council's director, Peter Skandalakis, moved to dismiss the case, and McAfee granted his request.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"In my professional judgment, the citizens of Georgia are not served by pursuing this case in full for another five to ten years," Skandalakis said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.