Tulsi Gabbard scores key committee Republican's support ahead of pivotal vote

Gabbard will face a critical committee vote Tuesday afternoon

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., came out in support of Tulsi Gabbard to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI), just hours before her crucial committee vote. 

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the senator said, "American intelligence officers around the globe deserve our respect and support. I appreciate Tulsi Gabbard’s engagement with me on a variety of issues to ensure that our intelligence professionals will be supported and policymakers will receive unbiased information under her leadership."

Tulsi Gabbard, Todd Young

Sen. Young came out in support of Gabbard hours before the committee vote. (Reuters)

"I have done what the Framers envisioned for senators to do: use the consultative process to seek firm commitments, in this case commitments that will advance our national security, which is my top priority as a former Marine Corps intelligence officer. Having now secured these commitments, I will support Tulsi’s nomination and look forward to working with her to protect our national security," he added. 

Gabbard will need the support of all Republicans on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence in order to advance to the floor for a confirmation vote. 

That is assuming she does not get the votes of any Democrats. No Democrats on the committee have endorsed her for the role.

