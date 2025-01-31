'Peace through strength': Trump and Netanyahu expected to discuss Iran, Hamas at White House meeting

TEL AVIV – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday is geared toward bolstering ties with and securing guarantees from the Trump administration primarily over Iran and the war against Hamas, according to current and former Israeli officials.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu’s historic visit to Washington will mark a significant moment in Israel-U.S. relations, setting a tone of close cooperation and friendship between the Israeli government and the Trump administration," Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter told Fox News Digital.

"The prime minister will be the first foreign leader to visit the White House in President Trump’s second term, and his visit will spur bilateral efforts to promote security and prosperity in the U.S., Israel and the Middle East," he added.

Leiter, appearing on "America's Newsroom" last week, told Dana Perino that Iran would be front and center during the Trump-Netanyahu meeting. "We will make the point that to allow Tehran to maintain its nuclear capabilities, which they can raise very quickly toward nuclear weapons, is simply unacceptable," he stated.

Netanyahu was last at the White House on July 25, 2024, with then-President Biden having only invited the Israeli leader some 20 months after his re-election. This was widely viewed as a snub by Biden, whose party has increasingly distanced itself from traditional bipartisan support for the Jewish state.

Netanyahu told reporters ahead of his departure that it was "telling" Trump chose to meet him first, describing it as "a testimony to the strength of the American-Israeli alliance."

"This meeting will deal with important issues, critical issues facing Israel and our region, victory over Hamas, achieving the release of all our hostages and dealing with the Iranian terror axis and all its components – an axis that threatens the peace of Israel, the Middle East and the entire world," he said.

There are currently 79 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, including six dual US-Israeli citizens. "Regarding agenda terms, Trump will want Netanyahu to proceed to the second phase of the truce agreement with Hamas. This is very difficult for Israel, since this basically leaves the terror group in power in Gaza," former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren told Fox News Digital.

While Trump has said he was "not confident" the ceasefire deal would hold, his Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff visited Israel last week and reportedly pushed for the implementation of all three phases. According to Netanyahu, Trump has committed to supporting the resumption of the war if negotiations with Hamas prove "futile."

"There may also be discussion about the future of the Palestinian issue and ways in which the Trump peace plan unveiled during his first term can be revived, as well as how a normalization push between Israel and Saudi Arabia can be concluded," Oren said. "I think the major pressure point would be the ‘P’ word, which refers to the Saudis insisting on a pathway to Palestinian statehood. Parts of Netanyahu’s coalition and even some within his own party will not discuss the ‘P’ word."

On this point, the two leaders may be aligned, with Trump insisting that Gaza be rebuilt "in a different way." He also indicated his desire to relocate Gazans to Arab countries. "You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out [Gaza] and say, ‘You know, it’s over,’" he said.

During his first term, Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran, which was orchestrated by the Obama administration. However, the Biden administration undid most of Trump’s "maximum pressure" campaign on Tehran – consisting primarily of crippling sanctions – by rehashing many Obama-era policies.

"I believe that Trump is prepared to immediately snap back paralyzing sanctions and issue a credible military threat to bring Iran back to the negotiating table for an agreement on its nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile testing and terror financing," Danny Ayalon, former Israeli deputy foreign minister and ambassador to the U.S., told Fox News Digital.

"If not, the Iranians will be subject to a major operation that may be through an American-led coalition or different structures with or without Israel," he added, while referencing an Axios report last month that the U.S. president might "either support an Israeli military strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities… or even order a U.S. strike." However, Ayalon said Trump will express a preference for a diplomatic solution, possibly placing him at odds with Netanyahu.

Ayalon also noted Netanyahu’s appreciation for Trump’s initiative to punish the International Criminal Court, which in November issued arrest warrants for the Israeli premier and then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the prosecution of the war against Hamas, while suggesting that normalization between Jerusalem and Riyadh would be raised as part of a broader effort to reshape the Middle East.

"A potential economic corridor from Asia to Europe through Saudi Arabia, Israel, Jordan, maybe even the Palestinian Authority, works very well with Trump’s agenda of countering aggressive Chinese expansionism through the Belt and Road Initiative," Ayalon said.

Other agenda items might include a possible U.S.-backed push to apply Israeli sovereignty over parts of the West Bank, also known by Israel as Judea and Samaria – a prospect Netanyahu shelved during Trump’s first term in favor of forging the Abraham Accords – and expanding overall defense ties, including by advancing the American president’s goal of developing an Iron Dome-like missile shield for the United States.

"It is very different from the Biden administration. Of course, it is more aggressive but that’s only part of it. Trump sees the problem of Gaza in a wider perspective" that includes the Saudis, Qataris, Egyptians and other regional players, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Hannan Gefen, the former commander of IDF's elite Unit 8200, told Fox News Digital.

"Trump, in his second term, is repeating his willingness to withdraw from the Kurdish-controlled northeastern part of Syria, which may contrast with Israel’s interest," he explained. "In Lebanon, there might be a disagreement if Israel sees Hezbollah [violating the ceasefire and] regaining power, and wants to strike terror bases. Regarding the Houthis in Yemen, Israel and the Saudis will try to direct Trump's policy to be more assertive than Biden was toward the Iranian proxy."

While any gaps between the sides will be overshadowed by the pomp and circumstance accompanying a visit by Netanyahu to D.C., Likud lawmaker Boaz Bismuth told Fox News Digital that the prime minister "won’t make any concessions on issues that relate to Israel’s national security.

"Our national interests come above all else – the state has an obligation toward its civilians and the right to defend itself," Bismuth said. "Fortunately, Trump has a thriving relationship with Israel and is a great friend of ours."