Fox News Politics: The House Divided

-Biden prepped on how to enter, exit, fundraising room

-GOP Rep opens discussion on replacing Biden via the 25th Amendment

-Trump sees approval rating top 50% in new poll

Friendly Fire

President Biden is urging congressional Democrats to stop questioning whether he should end his re-election bid and "move forward as a unified party" in order to defeat former President Trump in their 2024 election rematch.

And the president, in a letter sent to congressional Democrats on Monday as they return from the July 4th holiday recess, reiterated that he's "firmly committed to staying in this race" and argued that any further questioning of his candidacy "only helps Trump and hurts us."

Following his extremely rough debate performance a week and a half ago in his first face-to-face showdown with Trump, the president has been attempting to prove that he still has the stamina and acuity to handle the toughest and most demanding job in the world. And he's trying to prove that he has the fortitude to defeat Trump .. .Read more

White House

BIDEN 'STAYING IN': Biden tells congressional Democrats that calling for him to drop out 'only helps Trump and hurts us' …Read more

COURT DISORDER: Experts weigh in on precedence for Biden's SCOTUS slam …Read more

Capitol Hill

FITNESS FOR OFFICE: GOP congressman plans discussion on 25th Amendment regarding Biden …Read more

BORDER BUST: House votes to defund Mayorkas' salary in DHS spending bill …Read more

'SELF-DESTRUCTIVE': House Dems 'weakening' Biden with calls to step aside, lawmaker warns …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

WHAT WOULD HE DO?: Here's how a President Pritzker may act on border crisis …Read more

STAYS OR GOES: How the printing of ballots could put Democrats on deadline to potentially replace Biden …Read more

TRUMP SURGING: Former pres sees approval rating top 50% in new poll, leading Biden on top 2 issues …Read more

STEP BY STEP: Biden staff prepped him on how to enter, exit fundraiser room: report …Read more

'STEP ASIDE': Hollywood megadonors pull support for Biden, offer warning if he remains nominee …Read more

Trials and Tribulations

TRIAL POSTPONED: Federal judge postpones Trump's classified records trial …Read more

'BIG WIN': Trump touts Supreme Court's presidential immunity ruling as a 'big win for our Constitution and for democracy' …Read more

Across America & Beyond

BALTIMORE BALLOTS: Baltimore ballot measure would offer new parents $1k under 'baby bonus' program …Read more

LAW AND DISORDER: Why one blue state county is axing leadership in its juvenile detention system …Read more

FRANCE DIVIDED: French parliament divided among far-left, center, far-right after elections …Read more

PARIS BURNS: Riots erupt after left-wing coalition posed to win stunning upset election …Read more

